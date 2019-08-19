Beyond Meat is coming to the menu of this meal kit service

Diners looking to try a Beyond Burger soon won’t even have to leave the house.

Continue Reading Below

HelloFresh, which touts itself as America’s “most popular meal kit” service, has partnered with Beyond Meat to add the company’s plant-based proteins to its list of recipe options.

“We are always looking to expand our menu offerings and provide customers with exciting, new recipe choices that appeal to a variety of palates and eating preferences,” said Marcel Comtois, vice president of procurement for HelloFresh U.S.

HelloFresh will offer its first Beyond Meat recipe the week of Sept. 14. The “Goudalicious Beyond Burgers” with potato wedges and creamy mustard aioli will be offered as part of the service’s premium “Craft Burger” collection.

“With the addition of the Beyond Burger to our menus, we’re excited to give our home cooks the opportunity to discover new ways of cooking delicious burgers using this innovative plant-based protein,” Comtois said.

Advertisement

The plant-based burger has 20g of protein and less total and saturated fat than an 80/20 beef burger, the companies said.

“We know that tasting is believing, and this partnership will enable more consumers to experience the meaty taste and juicy texture of the Beyond Burger while enjoying the added nutritional and environmental benefits of consuming plant-based protein,” Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown said.

Restaurants and other food sellers have been scrambling to partner with plant-based protein makers like Beyond Meat and its competitor, Impossible Foods, this year. Even rival meal kit service Blue Apron offers Beyond Burgers among its options; they’re set to deliver “jalapeño and goat cheese Beyond Burgers” to customers next week.

Both meat replacement makers have also penned deals with a number of fast food chains this year. Food service provider Aramark is also adding Beyond Meat items to its menus, while catering company Sodexo is working with Impossible Foods.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS