Blue Apron to add Beyond Meat burgers to meal kits

Blue Apron is jumping on the plant-based protein craze.

The company announced Tuesday it will be adding Beyond Meat’s plant-based burger to its meal kit menus next month, hoping the new addition will lure in new customers.

“We know a growing number of customers are interested in plant-based proteins, whether as an alternative to meat, a desire to explore a new ingredient, or an opportunity to make more sustainable food choices,” Blue Apron’s CEO Linda Kozlowski said in a news release. “We are proud to introduce Beyond Meat products to our menu, beginning with its flagship Beyond Burger.”

Blue Apron is adding Beyond Meat's plant-based burger to meal kit menus. (Blue Apron)

“Blue Apron recipes are designed to evoke a sense of discovery and, as a meal kit partner, we have a unique opportunity to teach our customers how to cook a wide variety of cuisines with plant-based protein,” Kozlowski added.

Beyond Meat founder Ethan Brown also said he was thrilled to partner with Blue Apron.

The Beyond Burger will be available on Blue Apron’s signature two-serving plan. Customers can order the recipe package starting Tuesday.

Blue Apron’s shares saw a major boost Tuesday after the announcement. Investors are hoping the partnership with the Beyond Meat — whose stock has jumped 582 percent since its May initial public offering — will boost sales.

Beyond Meat is one of the top plant-based meat companies in the market. The company announced last month it’s expanding its portfolio and adding plant-based ground meat, Beyond Beef, to select stores nationwide. The new product provides more versatility because it can be used in a slew of meals such as Bolognese sauce and meatballs, or used to form personalized beef patties for burgers.