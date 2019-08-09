Impossible Burger coming to schools, hospitals

The company behind the Impossible Burger, Impossible Foods, signed a contract with food catering company Sodexo.

Continue Reading Below

Sodexo services about 1,500 schools, corporate and hospital cafeterias, so they'll be able to serve the Impossible Burger as well as their other products to their patrons.

The Redwood City, Calif.-based startup has struggled to meet the demand of the plant-based meat. Impossible sells its product to more than 400 distributors and redistributors, which then sells the product to restaurants such as Burger King and White Castle.

Impossible Foods' Sheetal Shah told FOX Business the plant-based protein-maker is now in 10,000 restaurants and expects to expand to 17,000 by the end of the year.

“We are going to be able to significantly ramp up production,” Shah said about partnering up with the OSI Group.

Advertisement

Impossible Foods said it has doubled its capacity at its Oakland, Calif. facility to meet the ongoing consumer demand and it expects next month to produce at scale with the new partnership.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods are up 11 percent in 2019. Barclays says the fake meat sector could reach an estimated $140 billion over the next decade.

FOX Business’ Ann Schmidt, Henry Fernandez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.