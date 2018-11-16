Beyoncé cuts ties with Topshop chief amid sexual allegations

article

Beyoncé Knowles has taken full control of her athleisure brand Ivy Park that she created with Topshop owner Sir Philip Green two years ago amid sexual allegation reports against the British tycoon.

Continue Reading Below

In a statement to the Financial Times, Ivy Park confirmed that after discussions for almost a year, Beyoncé’s management company, Parkwood, has acquired 100 percent of the Ivy Brand after previously being split 50/50 between her and Green.

In 2016, the pair announced the launch of a partnership to create an exclusive line of leggings, crop-tops and leotards — modeled by Beyoncé herself — to be featured in its 500 stores worldwide.

Terms of the transaction, however, were not disclosed and neither Beyoncé nor Topshop could be reached for comment on the deal.

The announcement comes as Green, who owns the Arcadia Group, the parent of Topshop, has been accused of sexual harassment, bullying and racial abuse by members of his staff. He has denied these allegations.

Advertisement

Green has also been blamed by British lawmakers for a pension deficit that threatens the incomes of thousands of former workers. He later handed over hundreds of millions of dollars of his personal fortune to fill the pension hole but the drama still has taken a toll on his fashion brands, including Topshop. According to the Financial Times, sales have fallen 7.5 percent at the chain between 2015 and 2017.