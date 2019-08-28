Contigo recalls 5.7M kids’ water bottles over possible choking hazard

article

Contigo is recalling more than 5.7 million kids’ water bottles over a choking hazard.

The silicone spout of the recalled bottles can detach, which could cause a choking hazard for children, the Tuesday recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

The Chicago-based water bottle manufacturer -- owned by Newell Brands -- has received 149 reports of the spout detaching, including 18 accounts of the spout detaching in children’s mouths, the notice said.

The recalled water bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores across the U.S. and online between April 2018 through June 2019.

Approximately 157,000 of the water bottles were also sold in Canada and about 28,000 were sold in Mexico.

“This recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles,” the notice said. “The base and cover of the clear silicone spout will always be BLACK. Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall.”

The recalled water bottles come in three sizes -- 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce -- and four colors -- solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors -- according to the notice.

The alert suggests consumers should stop using the water bottles immediately and contact the company for a free replacement lid.