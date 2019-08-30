Ford warns seat belts in 480,000 US vehicles may not hold in crash

Ford announced four major safety recalls Friday, in which seatbelt defects, among other serious issues, have affected more than 480,000 cars in the United States, plus more models in Canada and Mexico.

The first recall highlights the potential lack of seat restraint in the event of a crash: “Affected vehicles may be missing the third pawl required for seatback strength,” the company said. “A seatback with an improperly assembled recliner mechanism may have reduced strength and may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.”

Here are the affected models:

2018 to 2020 Ford F-150 vehicles built at the Dearborn Assembly Plant from Sept. 14, 2018, to Aug. 7, 2019, and Kansas City Assembly Plant from Sept. 11, 2018, through Aug. 2, 2019;

2019 to 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles built at the Kentucky Assembly Plant from Sept. 9, 2018, through July 22, 2019, and Ohio Assembly Plant from Sept. 11, 2018, through July 17, 2019;

2018 to 2019 Ford Explorer vehicles built at the Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 9, 2018, through March 3, 2019;

2019 to 2020 Ford Expedition vehicles built at the Kentucky Assembly Plant from Oct. 16, 2018, through July 24, 2019;

2020 Ford Explorer vehicles built at the Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 21, 2018, through Aug. 21, 2019; and

2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles built at the Chicago Assembly Plant from April 12, 2019, through July 16, 2019

This recall affects 483,325 U.S. cars and vehicles in federal territories, plus 58,712 in Canada and 8,149 in Mexico. Ford said drivers should contact their dealer for inspection.

“Most vehicles are expected to pass the inspection and not require repair,” the release noted, but “if a repair is required, the dealer will replace the seat structure,” at no cost.

The second recall highlights the potential loss of power-steering assist in places with high-corrosion conditions: “Vehicles that did not receive proper application of wax coating and are operated in high-corrosion environments associated with exposure to road salt may experience corrosion of the steering gear motor attachment bolts,” Ford said.

“Loss of power-steering assist would require higher steering effort, especially at lower speeds, which may result in an increased risk of a crash.”

Here are the affected models:

2014 to 2016 Ford Fusion vehicles built at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Aug. 21, 2013, through June 14, 2015;

2013 to 2016 Ford Fusion vehicles built at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 14, 2012, through June 28, 2015;

2013 to 2016 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Oct. 10, 2012, through June 28, 2015;

2015 to 2016 Ford Edge vehicles built at the Oakville Assembly Plant from June 25, 2014, through June 26, 2015; and

2016 Lincoln MKX vehicles built at the Oakville Assembly Plant from Nov. 11, 2014, through June 26, 2015

This recall affects 90,646 U.S. cars and vehicles in federal territories, plus 8,134 in Canada. Dealers will replace steering gear motor-attachment bolts and apply wax sealer, at no cost to customers, and make other appropriate corrections if one or more of the steering gear motor-attachment bolts are broken or missing, according to the release.

The third recall highlights front brake caliper-seal contamination: This issue could cause brake calipers to leak after being exposed to incorrectly labeled assembly fluid in production.

“A leaking brake caliper could eventually result in reduced braking function or drag, which could lead to the overheating of the brake pads, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Here are the affected models:

Select 2019 Ford Fiesta vehicles built at the Cuautitlán Assembly Plant from July 22, 2019, through Aug. 1, 2019

This recall affects 2,624 U.S. cars and vehicles in federal territories. Ford noted, though, that only 50 of these vehicles have been delivered to customers.

“The remainder are in dealer inventory and the issue will be remedied prior to customer delivery,” the automaker said.

Dealers will flush the brake fluid and replace the front brake calipers and brake lines at no cost to customers, according to the release.

The fourth recall highlights battery junction-box relay or fuse corrosion that could “lead to a loss of low-beam headlamps and daytime running lamps while driving.”

Here are the affected models:

Select 2012 to 2013 Ford Fiesta vehicles built at the Cuautitlán Assembly Plant from June 25, 2011, through April 27, 2013

This recall affects 13,564 vehicles in Canada.

Dealers, per the release, will clean the battery junction box, install foam sealing to the cover and replace any corroded fuses, terminals or relays at no cost to customers.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the recalls.