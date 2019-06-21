Frozen blackberries sold at Walmart, Save-A-Lot recalled over possible norovirus contamination

Frozen blackberry products sold at Walmart and Save-A-Lot have been recalled because of a possible norovirus contamination.

The frozen blackberries, from Georgia-based company Alma Pak, tested positive for norovirus, according to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The potentially contaminated berries are found in 16-ounce Great Value Frozen Blackberries sold at Walmart and 12-ounce Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries sold at Save-A-Lot.

The products were distributed to stores in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin, according to the notice.

The FDA found that frozen blackberries from company Alma Pak tested positive for norovirus, according to a recall notice Thursday. Those frozen berries were in these 16-ounce Great Value frozen blackberries sold at Walmart. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Affected stores have removed the items from shelves, the FDA said, and customers are encouraged to destroy the products or return them for a full refund.

The FDA is investigating the source of the contamination.

According to the notice, there have been no reports of illness in connection with the recall.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can cause vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms also include nausea and stomach pain or less common symptoms such as low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue, according to the recall notice.