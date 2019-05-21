Americas fastest growing pizza chain MOD Pizza says socially conscious experience is 'heart' of popularity

MOD Pizza, started in Seattle a little over 10 years ago, and now it is the nation’s fastest growing pizza chain.

“For last 5 years we’ve been growing incredibly rapidly,” its CEO Scott Svenson said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday. “We were 12 stores in western Washington on our 5th birthday and on our 10th birthday we had 400 stores spread across 70 markets including the U.K.”

Svenson said its popularity is driven by not only the fact that people love its pizza but also because they are socially conscious.

Its menu features pizzas made with organic dough and gourmet ingredients.

“People love the product—love the experience,” he said, “but at the heart of it is the fact that we’ve made Mod about making a difference in the lives of our people.”

MOD Pizza just received a nine-figure cash infusion equity financing to the tune of $160 million.