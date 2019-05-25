Aldi recalls flour after E. coli outbreak sickens 17 people in 8 states

Supermarket chain Aldi has recalled all 5-pound bags of Baker’s Corner All-Purpose Flour Thursday after the product was linked to an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 17 people in eight states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement.

The CDC informed Aldi customers to throw the flour away if purchased from the stores and to wash any items that may have come in contact with the product. The flour was sold at Aldi stores in New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, West Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont, according to a statement from Aldi.

Aldi has recalled all five-pound bags of Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour Thursday because of the potential presence of E. coli. (Rhode Island Department of Health)

A statement from Aldi read, “In cooperation with ADM Milling Co., ALDI has recalled Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour sold at retail locations in the Northeastern United States due to a potential presence of E. coli.”

The CDC reported that 17 people so far have been infected with E. coli in eight states since the outbreak started on Dec. 11, 2018, through April 18, 2019. Three people have been hospitalized, and no deaths were reported. The Food and Drug Administration is investigating if other brands of the flour may also be contaminated.

Four out of the seven ill people told the CDC they licked or tasted raw dough or batter.

Symptoms of E. coli include abdominal cramping, nausea, diarrhea and cramping, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Last week, the CDC said there are 196 reported cases of E. coli linked to ground beef across 10 states.

Fox Business’ Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.