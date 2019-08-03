Adidas skateboarding-inspired sneakers, clothing gaining traction

Adidas is on a roll with skateboarding.
In its latest collaboration, the company has again teamed up with New York-based skate shop Alltimers to produce sneakers, clothing and accessories with a skater vibe, GQ magazine reported.
Adidas and Alltimers took inspiration from the Adidas’ “Adventure” collection, the magazine reported, revamping the ZX 4000 silhouette. The late 1980s-era running shoe now features a multicolor mix of materials and reflective elements.
The Gazelle Super gets jazzed up in grainy white leather.
Both sneakers are subtly marked with Adidas Skateboarding and Alltimers logos.
