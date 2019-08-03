Search

Texas Walmart shooting fatalities: reports

More | Dismiss

Adidas skateboarding-inspired sneakers, clothing gaining traction

RetailFOXBusiness

Fox Business Briefs: Adidas launches 'Game of Thrones' sneaker collection with six different limited-edition shoes designed to match the houses and characters in the hit HBO series; Rent the Runway announces it's now valued at a billion dollars following its latest fundraising round of $125 million.video

Adidas releases limited-edition 'Game of Thrones' sneakers; Rent the Runway joins the billion dollar club

Fox Business Briefs: Adidas launches 'Game of Thrones' sneaker collection with six different limited-edition shoes designed to match the houses and characters in the hit HBO series; Rent the Runway announces it's now valued at a billion dollars following its latest fundraising round of $125 million.

Adidas is on a roll with skateboarding.

Continue Reading Below

In its latest collaboration, the company has again teamed up with New York-based skate shop Alltimers to produce sneakers, clothing and accessories with a skater vibe, GQ magazine reported.

Adidas and Alltimers took inspiration from the Adidas’ “Adventure” collection, the magazine reported, revamping the ZX 4000 silhouette. The late 1980s-era running shoe now features a multicolor mix of materials and reflective elements.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

The Gazelle Super gets jazzed up in grainy white leather.

Both sneakers are subtly marked with Adidas Skateboarding and Alltimers logos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments