Adidas skateboarding-inspired sneakers, clothing gaining traction

Adidas is on a roll with skateboarding.

In its latest collaboration, the company has again teamed up with New York-based skate shop Alltimers to produce sneakers, clothing and accessories with a skater vibe, GQ magazine reported.

Adidas and Alltimers took inspiration from the Adidas’ “Adventure” collection, the magazine reported, revamping the ZX 4000 silhouette. The late 1980s-era running shoe now features a multicolor mix of materials and reflective elements.

The Gazelle Super gets jazzed up in grainy white leather.

Both sneakers are subtly marked with Adidas Skateboarding and Alltimers logos.

