Beastie Boys and other celebrities who collaborated with Adidas

Sneakers can be functional and comfortable, but some people have taken to buying them the way someone would collect vintage toys or prized baseball cards.

That's understandable considering the emergence of celebrities teaming up with sneaker manufacturers to create their dream kicks. The Beastie Boys just launched their vegan Adidas trainers, in honor of the 30th anniversary of their album "Paul's Boutique."

The proceeds of the hip-hop group's sneakers will go to two charities.

Adidas is certainly not the only company to collab with celebs, but here are five of the top partnerships between Adidas and stars:

1. Beyonce

In April 2019, Queen Bey teamed up with Adidas to relaunch her brand, Ivy Park, and plans to co-design some sportswear with them, including sneakers.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” the singer said in a statement about the announcement. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

2. Kylie Jenner

It's hard to keep up with the Kardashian family, so this partnership was no surprise. But reality-TV-star-turned-model Kylie's collection is more than just sneakers. In fact, it also has a matching lip kit.

“The outfit comes first," Jenner said of her athleisure brand. "And then the makeup. So [it’s] like an accessory — the cherry on top.”

She announced the collaboration in September 2018.

3. Kanye West

You can't talk about the Kardashians without mentioning rapper Kanye West. But it should be noted that he's the OG Adidas collab guy. He left Nike in 2013 and his first Adidas launched in 2015. Since then, his rise to the top has been phenomenal.

Forbes recently reported that his Yeezy's footwear should take in $1.5 billion in sales by the end of 2019. He hasn't quite topped the famous Air Jordans, but he's not far off.

4. Alexander Wang

The partnership with Adidas and fashion designer Alexander Wang is extremely strong. His newest collection debuted in April 2019, marking his "fifth season" with the company.

His footwear prices typically range between $200 and $250.

5. Donald Glover

He's funny. He's talented. He's diversifying his investments. The collaboration was announced in September of 2018 and the first kicks dropped in April 2019.

The comedian and rapper's Adidas line is rather different than the previously listed partnerships because they look almost worn-in.

The partnership for me is about being able to exemplify what doing your own thing truly looks and feels like. Donald Glover

"Rich is a concept,” Donald Glover said about his brand. “With this project, I wanted to encourage people to think about how their stories can be told on their feet. Value isn’t quantified by what you wear, rather the experiences from them. And you make the decision on what works for you, you live through your own lens. The partnership for me is about being able to exemplify what doing your own thing truly looks and feels like."

It's not shocking his advertising campaign surrounding the shoes had people in stitches.