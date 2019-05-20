These 7 work-from-home jobs pay up to six figures

Forget city subways, crowded streets and traffic congestion during rush hour — with telecommuting you don't even have to leave the comfort of your own couch when you want to get to work.

Continue Reading Below

Interest in working from home has "skyrocketed" in recent years. According to a recent report from FlexJobs, remote work has grown 115 percent over the past decade.

In 2017 alone, job listings for out-of-office gigs grew more than 50 percent. At that time, a Gallup survey listed transportation, computer and media as the top three industries that embraced working from home, The New York Times reported.

Now the number of industries offering remote opportunities appears to have expanded.

For example, the field of medicine has increasingly turned digital — with more doctors checking in with their patients via apps or email. A new report from Glassdoor predicts the global market for telemedicine will make a 19 percent jump between the years 2018 and 2025.

Advertisement

Physician's who telecommute can make up to $300,000 a year, the jobs website says.

Positions in the STEM field, in particular, pay well.

A 2015 study by programming site Stack Exchange reportedly found Web developers who remotely earn, on average, 40 percent more than their colleagues who go into the office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

According to Glassdoor's research, senior software engineers can make anywhere from $94,000 to $166,000, and full stack Web developers' salaries are typically between $50,000 and $117,000.

For those interested in making up to six-figures without going into the office, here's a look at seven roles — and their salary ranges — that Glassdoor highlighted that you may want to consider.

Senior Software Engineer: $94,000 – $166,000 Project Manager: $51,000 – $111,000 Physician: $119,000 – $303,000 Client Services Director: $76,000 – $160,000 Business Development Manager: $49,000 – $118,000 UX Designer: $62,000 – $130,000 Full Stack Web Developer: $50,000 – $117,000

Fox Business' Jade Scipioni contributed to this report.