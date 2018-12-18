Want to work from home? These are the top 10 jobs

While working from home -- or better yet on a remote island somewhere — isn’t new, the number of job opportunities popping up is.

According to a new report compiled by FlexJobs on the current state of telecommuting, remote work has grown 115 percent over the last 10 years. Last year alone, job listings for certain remote positions have grown more than 50 percent.

“Just a few short years ago, working from home may have seemed out of reach within industries outside of data entry, customer service, or sales, but as this diverse list of career categories demonstrates, today that is most certainly not the case,” Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, said.

To help job seekers find the best remote work, FlexJobs analyzed more than 50 different career categories to determine which ones have grown the most over the last 12 months.

Here’s its list of top 10 fast-growing remote career categories.

1. Math & Economics

Sample math and economics remote job titles include: actuarial analyst, economics faculty member, mathematical programmer, data scientist, high school math teacher.

2. Insurance

Sample insurance remote job titles include: loss control specialist, nurse case manager, premium auditor, underwriting manager, and claims representative.

3. Nonprofit & Philanthropy

Sample nonprofit and philanthropy remote job titles: include senior national fundraising director, program director, policy manager, major gifts officer, and partnerships manager.

4. Mortgage & Real Estate

Sample mortgage and real estate remote job titles: include senior loan officer, director of sales, district manager, real estate content producer, and real estate valuation manager.

5. Marketing

Sample marketing remote job titles: include associate product manager, marketing specialist, marketing operations manager, online campaign manager, and digital marketing analyst.

6. Engineering

Sample engineering remote job titles: include solutions engineer, software engineer, automation expert, design-field engineering technician, and head of frontend engineering.

7. Project Management

Sample project management remote job titles: include business process consultant, engagement manager, project manager, scrum master, and project management manager.

8. Science

Sample science remote job titles: include clinical research associate, science teacher, science coach, senior clinical scientist, medical science liaison, and life sciences content writer.

9. Legal

Sample legal remote job titles: include global senior manager of contracts and agreements, paralegal specialist, general counsel, privacy and compliance manager, and BAR regional director.

10. Pharmaceutical

Sample pharmaceutical remote job titles: include orapharma regional sales manager, vice president of clinical effectiveness, clinical pharmacist, and regional neurology account manager.