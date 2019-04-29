Top 25 fastest-disappearing jobs in the US

If you're searching for the perfect career or thinking about switching fields, you may want to do your homework first.

While U.S. employers added 196,000 jobs in March — the 118th month of straight gains — and average hourly earnings rose by 4 cents ($27.70), that doesn't mean all occupations are seeing success.

In fact, some industries are actually seeing a rapid decline in terms of employees. And some states, in particular, are being hit harder than others. According to a study released earlier this month by personal finance website GoBankingRates.com, West Virginia, Alaska, New Mexico, Wyoming and Louisiana are among the worst states for job hunting.

Since 2016, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has been projecting the fastest-declining occupations in the U.S. by 2026. Earlier this month, the agency updated its statistics to give job seekers a more recent look at how certain industries are doing — in terms of salary and projected growth.

Overall, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that employment will be up more than 7 percent in 2026. The agency previously said health care, health care support, construction and personal care fields would be amongst the fastest-growing occupations from 2012 to 2022.

Of the 818 occupations the bureau tracks, the agency found that locomotive firers, which receive an average annual salary of $63,820, will decline by -78.6 percent by 2026. Respiratory therapy technicians, which earn around $51,000, will also see a rapid dip of about -56.3 percent over seven years. Parking enforcement workers, averaging $39,840 per year, will also flounder — with the agency expecting a -35.3 percent decline in 2026.

