6.5M pounds of beef recalled due to potential salmonella

Approximately 6,500,966 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled, nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service due to potential salmonella contamination.

Continue Reading Below

Supplier JBS Tolleson, Inc., is recalling products, including from Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, Comnor Perfect Choice, Grass Run Farms Natural Beef, Showcase, Showcase/Walmart, Gourmet Burger and JBS Generic.

All products subject to recall have “EST.267” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and should throw away the products or return them.

More from FOX Business 10 fixes GE must make

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Symptoms of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.