Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says Maduro is blocking aid for country's children

The man the United States recognizes as the interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, said the Venezuelan opposition’s lines of communication are open with Vice President Mike Pence who is deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis.

“He [Vice President Pence] showed he’s concerned for the collapse of the social public services in Venezuela… We suffer from censorship. Even internet access [was] cut off last weekend,” said Guaido during an interview with FOX Business' Trish Regan on Wednesday.

Despite Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis, which has left millions without food and medicine, and caused four million to flee the country in search of basic necessities, Guaido is continuing to push for free and fair elections as soon as possible.

“Despite all this we remain on the streets. We continue to talk in the Lima Group,” Guaido said while praising the support he and the Venezuelan opposition have received from other countries. “At the end of the day we want this transition towards freedom and democracy again.”

Guaido also stressed that sufficient humanitarian aid supplies are getting through checkpoints, alleging aid is blocked by socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro’s cronies.

“We have managed for it to get through but not in the volume that’s actually required,” said Guaido. “With a lot of difficulty really. Because it’s blocked by the government of Nicolas Maduro. They set medicines on fire. They’ve blocked all our attempts to get humanitarian aid through. More than six children have died in the last week because of lack of treatment. Especially in the interior of the country, the situation is dire.”

Guaido’s assessment reveals that Venezuelan children who live far from the country’s borders with Colombia and Brazil are bearing the brunt of the crisis.

“There are no vaccines for our children. This is a very delicate situation. We’re talking about 7 million Venezuelans that are in need of humanitarian aid. And this has been caused by the incapacity of human beings.”