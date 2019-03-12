Trump's 2020 budget threatens US future: Sen. Braun

President Trump's $4.7 trillion budget proposal is the largest in federal history and hard for one Republican lawmaker to digest.

Continue Reading Below

Sen. Mike Braun's, R-Ind., said the government should focus on bringing the federal budget down.

“I’m one of those guys that believes we need to start bringing the federal budget down because we run these trillion dollar deficits and there’s nothing good about the future with that being part of it,” Sen. Braun told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Tuesday.

Part of the plan would require 20 hours of work, work training or community service a week for welfare or food stamp recipients. In Sen. Braun's opinion, that component is "long overdue."

Senator Braun has also been active in the push to drive drug prices down, with three of his bills being introduced just last week. He said taking on the health care industry takes a lot of "nerve."