Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel might be built in Las Vegas, mayor says

Las Vegas could be making potentially big bet on Elon Musk’s Boring Company tunnel, according to Las Vegas Mayor, Carolyn Goodman.

“It will go back and forth underground to get our conventioneers moving easily between the properties,” Goodman told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday.

Although Goodman is unsure of what it would cost she said “there have been estimates $30 million, $35 million, or $55 million."

Goodman also said that they’re looking forward to inviting Musk's tunnel into the city.

“We’re excited about it. Elon Musk is a forward thinker much like Las Vegas.” She continued, “He’s always into something new as you know…. We’re trying to see the results of what he accomplishes.”

Goodman added that Las Vegas is looking to be an “international city for technology.”