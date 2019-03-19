President Trump isn't afraid of Beto O'Rourke: Lara Trump

Twenty-four hours after announcing he was running for president, 2020 Democrat candidate Beto O'Rourke raised more than $6.1 million - slightly more than the $5.9 million his rival, Bernie Sanders, raised at the start of his campaign.

Continue Reading Below

But Trump 2020 senior adviser Lara Trump said the president has nothing to fear because she believes most of O'Rourke's money came from "big donors," while the Trump campaign gets most of its funds through small donations from average Americans.

"We've had a historic fundraising," Trump told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Tuesday. "Since the president was sworn into office in 2017, we've raised over 58 million dollars - 98 percent of that from small-dollar donors, meaning 100 dollars or less."

Trump said that donor patterns prove that "we have the people behinds us," even if O'Rourke is "a better skateboarder than the president."

Trump also said that she can't single out any Democrat candidate in the party's crowded field who poses a threat to the president.

Advertisement

"I don't understand why people are so obsessed on the Democrat side with getting in this race for 2020. Save your money, save your energy - run in 2024!"