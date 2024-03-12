Zsa Zsa Gabor's former Palm Springs home, listed for $2.6 million, has a buyer

A sumptuous mid-century modern home in the heart of Palm Springs that Zsa Zsa Gabor once called home has a buyer.

The Hungarian socialite and actress and her sister, Magda, separately lived in the home for more than 30 years.

It was built for Magda by her fourth husband in 1964, and she lived there until her death in 1997. Zsa Zsa briefly lived there afterward.

The three-bedroom, four-bath house went on the market last year for $3.8 million. It was most recently listed for $2.6 million. The final price will be made public when the sale is finalized.

JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER'S FORMER LOS ANGELES HOME ON MARKET FOR $19 MILLION

The home is 3,441 square feet on more than half an acre with views of the surrounding mountains.

It boasts extravagant chandeliers, a marble fireplace and mirrored walls that are original to the home.

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE'S FORMER NEW ORLEANS 7-BEDROOM HOME HITS AUCTION BLOCK

The gourmet kitchen has an original Hungarian rotisserie, Viking appliances and marble counters.

Hand-carved double doors at the back of the property open up to a covered terrace with slate and wrought iron finishes that lead to a mosaic tile swimming pool for the many three-digit temperature days and nights in the California desert.

Located at 1090 West Cielo Drive, the house also has a large breakfast room, a sitting room/office, an outdoor fire pit, a dressing room with dual vanities and a one-of-a-kind shower and freestanding tub in the master suite. The guest bedrooms also have en suite bathrooms.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Zsa Zsa was born in Hungary in 1917 and moved to the U.S. in 1941. She starred in 1952’s "Moulin Rouge" before continuing her career with mostly TV guest spots on shows like "Gilligan's Island" and "F Troup." She died in December 2016 at the age of 99.

Her sister Eva Gabor is known for playing city girl Lisa Douglas in "Green Acres."