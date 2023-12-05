Expand / Collapse search
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's former New Orleans 7-bedroom home hits auction block

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016

A mansion in New Orleans' French Quarter that previously belonged to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is going up for auction this month.

The impressive townhouse, originally purchased by Pitt and Jolie in 2006, will be sold in an online auction on Dec. 11 with a starting bid of $1 million.

Interluxe Auctions, the platform hosting the sale, describes the home as having seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital.

A photo of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie

A New Orleans mansion previously owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is going up for auction. (Fred Duval/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

It features "a gourmet kitchen, a luxurious owner's suite, an elevator, stunning marble fireplaces, a private courtyard with lush landscaping, and a three-story guest house."

There is also a balcony that overlooks the historic New Orleans neighborhood.

A photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's former home

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's former home is located in the French Quarter in New Orleans. (Interluxe Auctions / Fox News)

A photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's New Orleans home

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie sold the home in 2016. (Interluxe Auctions / Fox News)

Pitt and Jolie owned the residence for over 10 years, and it served as their home in the area while they visited to work with the Make It Right Foundation, the charity Pitt founded in 2007 to assist in rebuilding homes that were destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

It was sold by the former couple in October 2016, just a month after Jolie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. 

A photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's New Orleans home

The mansion has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths. (Interluxe Auctions / Fox News)

A photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's New Orleans home

The New Orleans home also features a gourmet kitchen. (Interluxe Auctions / Fox News)

The home was later purchased by Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. From 1956 to 1965, it acted as a recording studio for musicians like Little Richard, Ike and Tina Turner, Fats Domino and Sam Cooke.

Located on Governor Nicholls St., the mansion was built in the early 1830s. According to Brigitte Fredy, the certified residential specialist working with the auction platform, it's been restored to provide "a mix of historical charm, modern functionality, and unparalleled privacy."

A photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's New Orleans home

The first bid for the estate is set at $1 million. (Interluxe Auctions / Fox News)

Fredy said, "As a real estate agent in New Orleans for over 30 years, I understand the distinctive charm and history of this city. Partnering with Interluxe Auctions provides an exciting avenue to connect discerning buyers to this unique property."

A photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's New Orleans home

The house was originally built in the 1830s. (Interluxe Auctions / Fox News)

President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions Scott Kirk said, "The French Quarter Estate’s blend of history, modern amenities, and prime location make this an extraordinary property. The auction presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for buyers to own a piece of New Orleans’ legacy."

Pitt and Jolie's former home was originally listed for $5.35 million when it went on the market most recently, and this year, it was named the winner of the national HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in the Downtown Dwellings category.