REAL ESTATE

Zsa Zsa Gabor's lavish former Palm Springs home goes on market for $3.8 million

Actress and her sister lived in California desert home separately for more than 30 years

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s lavish three-bedroom home set amid the mountains in Palm Springs has gone on the market for $3.8 million. 

The Hungarian socialite and actress and her sister, Magda, separately lived in the home for more than 30 years – "imagine the Hollywood royalty partying & catching up with friends over martinis," the listing says.

The custom-built estate, which hearkens back to Hollywood's Golden Age when Palm Springs was the destination for celebrity getaways, is opulent with a bright pink façade. 

The home has hand-carved double doors at the back of the property that lead to a covered veranda and a mosaic tile pool for the many three-digit temperature days and nights in the California desert. 

Façade of Palm Springs home

The former Palm Springs of Zsa Zsa and Magda Gabor is opulent with a bright pink exterior. (Michael Roth / Fox News)

mosaic tile pool

The home has a mosaic tile pool for hot days in the desert. (Michael Roth / Fox News)

The home also boasts extravagant chandeliers, a grand piano and mirrored walls.

The pink theme also continues inside the house with pink carpeting in one bedroom and walls in other rooms. Other bright colors also adorn the space, which boasts most original touches and furnishings, according to the listing.

Pink carpeting in bedroom

The home pink theme continues inside. (Michael Roth / Fox News)

The master bedroom also has a siting room/office, dressing room and makeup room.

Dining room with chandelier

The home has opulent chandeliers throughout. (Michael Roth / Fox News)

An over-the-top powder room features blue and yellow peacock wallpaper and leopard print curtains.

Peacock wallpaper bathroom

An over-the-top powder room features blue and yellow peacock wallpaper and leopard print curtains. (Michael Roth / Fox News)

Pink bathroom

The home's pink theme continues on the inside. (Michael Roth / Fox News)

Black and gold-patterned wallpaper cover the master bedroom, leading to a bathroom with a shower and freestanding tub.

master bedroom

Black and gold-patterned wallpaper cover the master bedroom. (Michael Roth / Fox News)

standalone tub

The master bath has a shower and standalone tub. (Michael Roth / Fox News)

The kitchen has a yellow troweled ceiling and a Hungarian rotisserie. There’s also a patio with a fire pit.

kitchen with troweled ceiling

The property's kitchen has a troweled ceiling. (Michael Roth / Fox News)

Zsa Zsa Gabor with her sisters

Zsa Zsa Gabor, right, with her sisters and mother at their Palm Springs jewelry salon. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Zsa Zsa was born in Hungary in 1917 and moved to the U.S. in 1941. She starred in 1952’s "Moulin Rouge" before continuing her career with mostly TV roles. She died in December 2016.