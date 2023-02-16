Zsa Zsa Gabor's lavish former Palm Springs home goes on market for $3.8 million

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s lavish three-bedroom home set amid the mountains in Palm Springs has gone on the market for $3.8 million.

The Hungarian socialite and actress and her sister, Magda, separately lived in the home for more than 30 years – "imagine the Hollywood royalty partying & catching up with friends over martinis," the listing says.

The custom-built estate, which hearkens back to Hollywood's Golden Age when Palm Springs was the destination for celebrity getaways, is opulent with a bright pink façade.

The home has hand-carved double doors at the back of the property that lead to a covered veranda and a mosaic tile pool for the many three-digit temperature days and nights in the California desert.

MARK WAHLBERG'S FOMRER LOS ANGELES ESTATE HITS THE MARKET FOR MORE THAN $28.5 MILLION

The home also boasts extravagant chandeliers, a grand piano and mirrored walls.

The pink theme also continues inside the house with pink carpeting in one bedroom and walls in other rooms. Other bright colors also adorn the space, which boasts most original touches and furnishings, according to the listing.

The master bedroom also has a siting room/office, dressing room and makeup room.

An over-the-top powder room features blue and yellow peacock wallpaper and leopard print curtains.

Black and gold-patterned wallpaper cover the master bedroom, leading to a bathroom with a shower and freestanding tub.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The kitchen has a yellow troweled ceiling and a Hungarian rotisserie. There’s also a patio with a fire pit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zsa Zsa was born in Hungary in 1917 and moved to the U.S. in 1941. She starred in 1952’s "Moulin Rouge" before continuing her career with mostly TV roles. She died in December 2016.