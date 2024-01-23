Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s former Los Angeles home on market for $19 million

A 14,779-square-foot home in Encino, California, once owned by former couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, is on the market for $19 million.

The couple, who began divorce proceedings last summer, bought the contemporary six-bedroom, four-bathroom home in 2019 and sold it to DJ and record producer Zedd, according to People magazine.

The home sits on nearly an acre of land in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley and offers "tremendous natural beauty and privacy," according to listing agency Hilton & Hyland.

The house includes a gourmet kitchen, catering kitchen and breakfast room, a pub with a billiard table, a sauna and massage room, music studio, home theater, wine cellar and five guest bedrooms with en suite bathrooms.

The home has a wraparound terrace and an outdoor kitchen, barbecue, putting green and swimming pool in the backyard.

The home was completed in 2019 and designed by Jae Omar, who has previously discussed how he’s inspired by nature.

"I’m in constant awe of how elements in nature are so fiercely independent and yet so completely interdependent," he has said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"The sky, mountains, sand and trees: Each part not only survives within but contributes to the delicate balance of the larger picture. My entire life in design is trying to achieve that."

Jonas and Turner married in 2019, and they share two daughters.

They also sold their Miami home last summer for $15 million before filing for divorce.

After the news of their split broke last year, they shared a joint statement on social media.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Last week, Turner dropped her child abduction lawsuit against Jonas in a New York court.

Turner initially requested the "immediate return" of their two minor children to England and also claimed Jonas would "not return the children's passports" just two weeks after he filed for divorce.

A letter indicated that a parenting plan had been established for their two daughters as part of their consent order.