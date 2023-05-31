Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment

'You' star Penn Badgley lists Catskills estate for $1.7 million

'Gossip Girl' actor's estate boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and idyllic country views

close
Real estate agent and former Million Dollar Listing New York star Kirsten Jordan says the U.S. is in a strange real estate market amid rate hike uncertainty. video

US real estate still seeing really tight inventory: Kirsten Jordan

Real estate agent and former Million Dollar Listing New York star Kirsten Jordan says the U.S. is in a strange real estate market amid rate hike uncertainty.

Actor Penn Badgley is handing over the keys to his Catskills estate. 

The "You" star listed his New York property for the price tag of $1,700,000.

The sprawling estate spans nearly 11 acres and boasts four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and miles of beautiful views from every room in the spacious abode.

TRISHA YEARWOOD’S CLASSIC NASHVILLE ESTATE LISTS FOR $4.5 MILLION

Penn Badgley estate

Penn Badgley listed his Catskills, New York property for $1,700,000. (Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Located two hours north from the hustle and bustle of New York City, the elegant home consists of three floors of living space and an abundance of natural lighting shines in daily. 

Penn Badgley estate

Actor Penn Badgley puts his Catskills, New York estate up for sale. The sprawling estate spans nearly 11 acres. (Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

"Hand-hewn beams, wide-plank wood floors and a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace warm the open spaces. Anchored by a welcoming formal entry and a gracious central stairway, the floorplan is ideal for entertaining," the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty stated.

penn badgley estate

Penn Badgley's Catskill estate includes a fieldstone fireplace. (Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Whether cozying up by the fieldstone fireplace or chilling out on the massive porch with a cup of coffee, the Catskills home appears inviting from every space.

Penn Badgley estate

The spacious New York home is surrounded on 3 sides by screened-in porches and a bluestone patio with a swing. (Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Built in 2013, the modern kitchen beams with hints of country charm. 

Penn Badgley estate

Penn Badgley's New York estate was built in 2013 and includes a modern kitchen with hints of country charm. (Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

"There’s a large butcher block island with prep sink, 36" gas range, soapstone countertops, classic farm sink, undercounter beverage cooler, large pantry and even an imported woodstove with baking capabilities," the listing states.

JIM CARREY SELLS LOS ANGELES HOME OF 30 YEARS, LISTS MANSION FOR NEARLY $29 MILLION

Penn Badgley's estate

Penn Badgley's estate features a clawfoot bathtub in one of the bathrooms. (Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The bedrooms and bathrooms continue to flow with elegance as the master suite includes a walk-in closet, double vanity, clawfoot bathtub and separate glass shower.

Penn Badgley's estate

The home's master bathroom includes a double vanity and a separate glass shower. (Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The property has multiple rooms for entertaining, including a family room with high ceilings, a media room and a library or office. It also has an exercise room and two laundry rooms. 

penn badgley estate

The property has multiple entertainment rooms, including a family room with high ceilings, media room, and a library or office. (Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The home also has a two-car garage, and a large stone bonfire is nestled in the backyard for future homeowners to enjoy. 

penn badgley estate

A large stone bonfire is nestled in the backyard. (Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

ADELE TAKES OUT $38M MORTGAGE ON LUXURIOUS $58M LOS ANGELES HOME

penn badgley estate

The Catskills estate is located 30 minutes from a ski mountain at Hunter or Belleayre. (Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The Catskills estate is located 30 minutes from a ski mountain at Hunter or Belleayre and minutes from Woodstock, Kingston and Phoenicia with the clear blue Ashokan Reservoir. Hiking trails are just down the road from the property.

Penn Badgley in New York

Penn Badgley, 36, portrays Joe Goldberg in Netflix's "You." (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Badgley, 36, portrays Joe Goldberg in "You," a character who Netflix describes as "a dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man [who] goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The show currently has four seasons and has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Prior to his role in "You," Badgley famously portrayed Dan Humphrey in the 2007 hit teen drama series "Gossip Girl."

Badgley married Domino Kirke in 2017. Kirke works as a singer and a doula. The couple share one child, 2-year-old James and Kirke also has a 14-year-old son from a previous relationship.