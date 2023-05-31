'You' star Penn Badgley lists Catskills estate for $1.7 million

Actor Penn Badgley is handing over the keys to his Catskills estate.

The "You" star listed his New York property for the price tag of $1,700,000.

The sprawling estate spans nearly 11 acres and boasts four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and miles of beautiful views from every room in the spacious abode.

TRISHA YEARWOOD’S CLASSIC NASHVILLE ESTATE LISTS FOR $4.5 MILLION

Located two hours north from the hustle and bustle of New York City, the elegant home consists of three floors of living space and an abundance of natural lighting shines in daily.

"Hand-hewn beams, wide-plank wood floors and a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace warm the open spaces. Anchored by a welcoming formal entry and a gracious central stairway, the floorplan is ideal for entertaining," the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty stated.

Whether cozying up by the fieldstone fireplace or chilling out on the massive porch with a cup of coffee, the Catskills home appears inviting from every space.

Built in 2013, the modern kitchen beams with hints of country charm.

"There’s a large butcher block island with prep sink, 36" gas range, soapstone countertops, classic farm sink, undercounter beverage cooler, large pantry and even an imported woodstove with baking capabilities," the listing states.

JIM CARREY SELLS LOS ANGELES HOME OF 30 YEARS, LISTS MANSION FOR NEARLY $29 MILLION

The bedrooms and bathrooms continue to flow with elegance as the master suite includes a walk-in closet, double vanity, clawfoot bathtub and separate glass shower.

The property has multiple rooms for entertaining, including a family room with high ceilings, a media room and a library or office. It also has an exercise room and two laundry rooms.

The home also has a two-car garage, and a large stone bonfire is nestled in the backyard for future homeowners to enjoy.

ADELE TAKES OUT $38M MORTGAGE ON LUXURIOUS $58M LOS ANGELES HOME

The Catskills estate is located 30 minutes from a ski mountain at Hunter or Belleayre and minutes from Woodstock, Kingston and Phoenicia with the clear blue Ashokan Reservoir. Hiking trails are just down the road from the property.

Badgley, 36, portrays Joe Goldberg in "You," a character who Netflix describes as "a dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man [who] goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The show currently has four seasons and has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Prior to his role in "You," Badgley famously portrayed Dan Humphrey in the 2007 hit teen drama series "Gossip Girl."

Badgley married Domino Kirke in 2017. Kirke works as a singer and a doula. The couple share one child, 2-year-old James and Kirke also has a 14-year-old son from a previous relationship.