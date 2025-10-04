Universal Orlando reopening Stardust Racers roller coaster two weeks after man's death

Universal Orlando Resort is preparing to reopen its Stardust Racers roller coaster on Saturday, around two weeks after a 32-year-old man died following his experience on the ride.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala passed away at a hospital on Sept. 17 after suffering multiple blunt force injuries on the Stardust Racers dual-launch ride at the Universal Epic Universe theme park, according to authorities. Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Zavala's family, called the planned reopening "a grave risk to public safety."

Universal Orlando President Karen Irwin said in a letter to Universal staff on Friday that, "our comprehensive technical and operational review confirmed the ride systems functioned properly throughout the boarding process, the duration of the ride, and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures throughout."

"Our extensive review was conducted working closely with local officials, and the State of Florida observed the testing and reviewed the results. In addition, the ride system manufacturer of record and an independent, third-party roller coaster engineering expert conducted their own on-site testing and validated our findings," Irwin added in the letter, which was obtained by FOX Business.

"Safety, as always, is our top priority. To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides," she also said in the letter. "This means we are prepared to reopen Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe on Saturday afternoon, October 4."

Crump released a statement the same day, declaring that, "Stardust Racers is evidence in an active death investigation."

"Reopening the ride before our experts can examine every component is unadulterated spoliation of evidence, a grave risk to public safety, and puts profit over people’s lives. Universal reportedly told employees the ride functioned as intended. If that is accurate, then the design itself is deadly. We are demanding that Universal pause the reopening, preserve all evidence, and allow our experts to inspect it. If they refuse, we will address Universal’s callous actions in court," Crump said.

"By rushing to reopen this ride as if nothing happened, Universal is showing great disregard for Kevin’s life, our family’s pain, and the safety of every rider who steps onto that coaster. We are horrified that Universal would put the ride back into operation so quickly," added Zavala's parents, Carlos Rodriguez Ortiz and Ana Zavala.

During a news conference earlier this week, Crump said Zavala's girlfriend, who was on the ride with him and was also taken to the hospital, witnessed him being "thrown forward due to restraint issues," adding that multiple riders came forward with similar firsthand accounts about the same ride.

Crump alleged the safety systems on the ride, which debuted May 25, were "inadequate" and noted the ride history presents an "alarming timeline."

In a lawsuit concerning a separate April 30 incident, attorneys said another rider reported that her head shook violently and that she was slammed into the seats while on the roller coaster.

Stardust Racers can exceed 60 mph and climb to more than 130 feet, according to the attraction's website.

"As one Universal Orlando family, we continue to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rodriguez Zavala’s family and loved ones for their loss," Irwins said in the letter.

FOX Business’ Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.