Man who died after becoming unresponsive on Universal rollercoaster suffered laceration: First responders

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released more details on Friday in its investigation into the death of a rollercoaster rider at Universal Epic Universe on Wednesday, sharing a partially redacted incident report and two audio files.

The sheriff's office identified the man who died after riding Stardust Racers at the Orlando theme park as 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala.

The county medical examiner said Zavala died from "multiple blunt force injuries" and ruled his death accidental, according to FOX 35 Orlando, but his exact injuries were not released.

The incident report showed that an Orange County deputy responded to a medical emergency at the theme park at around 9:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The deputy reported that he saw people with Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFR) and Universal Orlando Health Services performing CPR on a man, later identified as Zavala, who was on "the platform directly parallel to the ride tracks" for Stardust Racers.

A non-emergency call from OCFR released with the incident report noted that Zavala had a laceration and was unresponsive and not breathing. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m., according to the report.

Zavala's girlfriend of 10 years was at the theme park with him and was described by the deputy as "visibly shaken."

She said she was having panic attacks and was unable to write a statement herself, but told law enforcement that Zavala, who used a wheelchair, had a spinal injury and "was taking [redacted] medication," according to the report.

She was also taken to the hospital by a deputy to be "attended to."

The sheriff's office stated that it did not receive any 911 calls for this incident, likely because theme parks do not allow patrons to take their phones – or other loose items – on certain rides.

The only available audio is radio traffic for a self-initiated call by a deputy and the call from OCFR – neither of which provide much detail into what took place.

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch rollercoaster that reaches speeds "up to 62 mph" and climbs "heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track," according to the attraction's website. It is located in the Celestial Park portion of the theme park, which officially opened on May 22, 2025.

Guests must be at least 48 inches tall to ride and warning signs are "found at the entrance of each attraction to help determine the attractions that are suitable for guests based on their abilities," according to the Universal Orlando Resort's Guide for Safety and Accessibility, which was last updated in April.

Depending on the ride, warnings listed are for guests with a history of heart conditions, abnormal blood pressure, expectant mothers and other health conditions.

An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at Epic Universe on Friday to investigate what caused Zavala's death, according to FOX 35.

The sheriff's office said while it understands that there is a lot of interest in this case, additional information will likely not be released while the investigation is active.