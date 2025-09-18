Man dies after becoming unresponsive on one of Universal's newest rides

A guest at Universal Studios' Epic Universe theme park died after becoming unresponsive after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say the man in his 30s was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones," a Universal spokesperson said in a statement provided to FOX Business. "We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed."

The dual-launch coaster is located in the Celestial Park portion of the theme park, which officially opened on May 22, 2025. The park's app said Stardust Racers was closed on Thursday.

The coaster reaches speeds "up to 62 mph," according to the attraction's website. It climbs to "heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track."

The ride features a yellow and green side, with thrill seekers commonly asking team members which side is faster and which seats provide more intense experiences.

Guests must be at least 48 inches tall to ride. Warning signs are "found at the entrance of each attraction to help determine the attractions that are suitable for Guests based on their abilities," Universal Orlando Resort's Guide for Safety and Accessibility says. The guide was last updated in April of this year.

Depending on the ride, warnings listed are for guests with a history of heart conditions, abnormal blood pressure, expectant mothers and other health conditions.

Authorities have not said if the guest who died had any preexisting or known health conditions.

Universal Orlando Resort is a part of Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal.

Guests riding Stardust Racers are required to put "loose and free-flowing" articles in a free-of-charge provided locker or leave them with a non-riding guest. Riders must then pass through metal detectors to ensure prohibited items are not taken onto the attraction.