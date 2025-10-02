Attorneys say roller coaster had pattern of safety failures prior to rider's death: 'Not an isolated incident'

Attorneys representing the family of a 32-year-old man who died after riding on Epic Universe's Stardust Racers roller coaster in Orlando, Florida, claim the incident was not "isolated," and several other victims have reported similar injuries after participating in the same ride.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died at a hospital Sept. 17 after suffering multiple blunt force injuries on the Stardust Racers dual-launch ride at Universal Epic Universe, according to authorities.

Zavala's family alleges Universal missed "multiple" warning signs before his death.

During a news conference Tuesday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said Zavala's girlfriend, who was on the ride with him and was also taken to the hospital, witnessed him being "thrown forward due to restraint issues," adding multiple riders came forward with similar firsthand accounts about the same ride.

Crump alleged the safety systems on the ride, which debuted May 25, were "inadequate" and noted the ride history presents an "alarming timeline."

In a lawsuit concerning a separate April 30 incident, attorneys said another rider reported that, while on the roller coaster, her head shook violently, and she was slammed into the seats.

Universal, which is required to self-report incidents, documented two injuries on the ride since its opening, according to records obtained by affiliate FOX 35.

On June 22, a 63-year-old man reported dizziness and an altered state of consciousness, which was Universal attributed to a preexisting condition.

Two days later, on June 24, a 47-year-old woman reported a visual disturbance and numbness, also attributed by Universal to a preexisting condition.

Zavala's family begged for answers, noting he loved theme parks and rode roller coasters in various cities without incident.

Attorneys are calling for greater government oversight of large companies like Universal in Florida instead of allowing them to self-report following private inspections.

The Tyre Sampson Act, named after a 14-year-old who died in a 2022 ride accident, tightened Florida’s amusement ride safety rules in 2023, requiring rides taller than 100 feet to have seat belts and harnesses, unannounced inspections, documentation of modifications, enhanced employee training and accident reporting.

Stardust Racers can exceed 60 mph and climb to more than 130 feet, according to the attraction's website. However, the law exempts large theme parks like Universal that already operate under self-inspection systems.

The roller coaster, which was closed in September, remains shut down.

