Family hires prominent civil rights attorney after Universal roller coaster death

The family of the man who died after riding Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe last week has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Kevin Rodríguez Zavala, 32, died on Wednesday from "multiple blunt force injuries," the Orange County medical examiner said, ruling his death accidental. His family is now "seeking full transparency" from the Florida theme park.

"This tragic loss demands a thorough investigation and full transparency," Crump said in a statement.

"A man died after boarding a ride that should have been safe. We will hold all responsible parties to account and fight to ensure Kevin’s family receives the answers and justice they deserve," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Orlando media outlets have obtained a copy of a letter from the resort's president, Karen Irwin, to employees. The letter said one of the park's newest thrill rides was operating normally when Zavala became unresponsive.

"Our internal findings to date confirm that the ride systems functioned as intended, equipment was intact at the ride’s start, throughout the duration of the ride and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures," the letter, obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has also been investigating the cause of Zavala's death.

"The department’s current findings align with those shared by Universal after monitoring the same tests and reviewing the same information. The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available," a statement by the agency to FOX Business said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office incident report says that Zavala's girlfriend, who was at the theme park with him, told law enforcement that Zavala, who used a wheelchair, had a spinal injury and "was taking [redacted] medication."

Universal Orlando Resort did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry.

Universal Orlando Resort said in a previous statement Thursday that it was "fully committed to cooperating" with the ongoing investigation.

The dual-launch coaster located in the Celestial Park portion of the theme park, which officially opened on May 22, 2025, remains closed, the Universal app showed on Tuesday.

