Sydney Sweeney purchases $13.5 million Florida Keys mansion, joining celebrities in 'tropical anonymity'

Sydney Sweeney is the latest celebrity to move to the Florida Keys, following an ongoing trend among Hollywood stars.

The "Euphoria" actress recently purchased a 7,720-square-foot oceanfront home that features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity pool with a swim-up bar, a private boat launch, a 520-bottle wine room, an elevator, a home gym, a game room and more.

SYDNEY SWEENEY KICKS OFF SUMMER OF FUN IN FLORIDA: PHOTOS

Florida, specifically the Keys, has been home to celebrities such as the late Jimmy Buffett, Kathie Lee Gifford, Scott Baio, Jeff Bezos, Shakira, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gisele Bünchden, Luke Combs and more.

Besides the tropical atmosphere and unbeatable weather, the main attraction for high-profile individuals lies much deeper, according to experts.

"I think celebrities move to the Keys for several reasons," Terri Spottswood, a broker at Truman & Co., told Fox News Digital. "The Keys are and always have been a ‘live and let live’ place to be. The Keys offer a sense of privacy that is appealing to those who are in the public eye and, for the most part, they are accepted and treated like everyone else and allowed to blend in."

"For years, it’s been a home to authors, painters, presidents, songwriters, musicians and actors, mostly without fanfare and that’s the way we and they have always liked it," she added. "The island’s environment provides inspiration and tranquility, far enough away from the hustle and bustle of major cities yet close enough to get to and from quickly."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The "tropical anonymity," said Dawn McComish of Lokation Real Estate, offers a more laid-back vibe to those who are so used to the hustle and bustle of show business.

"People who live here are busy working and living our lives in paradise, so it's rare that we recognize a celebrity," McComish said. "The tourists are so busy enjoying their vacation, they aren't looking for celebrity sightings."

"There is a kind of ‘tropical anonymity’ that comes with living in the Florida Keys," she added. "There are no special places for the ‘rich and famous’ to eat, shop or play. Everywhere you go is ‘Keys Casual' — t-shirt, shorts, flip-flops — even at the most expensive restaurant."

HOUSING PRICES IN FLORIDA, TEXAS WILL BECOME 'MORE AFFORDABLE': REDFIN CEO

The "White Lotus" star hasn't shied away from sharing some snaps of her time spent at the tropical getaway.

Sweeney recently shared a series of photos on Instagram showing her lounging around with her dog, Tank.

"you, me, tank, and @jimmychoo … looks like the start of a perfect summer," she captioned the post.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Sweeney also had a big moment earlier this year. The actress revealed she "recently paid off [her] mom's mortgage."

"As a kid, I always dreamt of being able to take care of my parents, so that was a really big thing for me to be able to do," she told WhoWhatWear.

In an interview with Variety in August 2023, Sweeney shared how the sacrifices her parents made pushed her to succeed even more. The actress noted she "just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this post.