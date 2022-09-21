Shakira addresses alleged tax fraud case amid prosecutors seeking 8 years in prison: ‘False accusations’

International pop star Shakira opened up about her alleged tax fraud case.

"…I have to fight for what I believe; because these are false accusations," Shakira remarked, according to an interview with Elle, in which she appeared on the cover.

"I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit…as of today, I owe zero to them," Shakira noted.

Her comments come on the heels of prosecutors in Spain requesting Shakira be sentenced to eight years and two months in prison in July, along with paying a hefty fine of 24 million Euros ($24 million).

Shakira was offered a settlement agreement but rejected it, choosing to go to trial.

Representatives for Shakira told Fox News Digital, "Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm. Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

The Colombian-born singer continued to say that Spanish tax authorities have "resorted to a salacious press campaign" and "apply pressure in the media along with the threat of reputational damage in order to coerce settlement agreements," according to the media outlet.

She added that the Spanish government does not have evidence to support the fictional claims against her and that they tend to target celebrities like her, while including professional athlete Cristiano Ronaldo as an example.

"I’m confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favor," Shakira said.

A date has not been set yet for Shakira’s trial.

