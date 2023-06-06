Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment

Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangianello list Beverly Hills estate for $18 million

'Modern Family' star and 'True Blood' actor previously put their mansion on the market in July 2022

close
Sofia Vergara spoke to Fox News Digital about her fellow "Americas Got Talent" judges, saying she loves that everyone takes the show seriously and understand that its important to the contestants.  video

Sofia Vergara explains what she admires about her fellow Americas Got Talent judges

Sofia Vergara spoke to Fox News Digital about her fellow "Americas Got Talent" judges, saying she loves that everyone takes the show seriously and understand that its important to the contestants. 

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are handing over the keys to their Beverly Hills mansion.

Vergara, 50, and Manganiello, 46, listed their Italian-style villa for the hefty price tag of nearly $18,000,00. The most recent listing price is $17,995,000.

The sprawling estate spans nearly 12,000 square feet and boasts seven all-ensuite bedrooms and three powder rooms. 

JIM CARREY SELLS LOS ANGELES HOME OF 30 YEARS, LISTS MANSION FOR NEARLY $29 MILLION

Sofia Vergara estate on market

"America's Got Talent" judge Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello are selling their sprawling Italian-inspired villa, which includes seven bedrooms, for $17,995,000. (Ryan Lahiff/Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Sofia Vergara estate

Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiell previously put their mansion on the market in July 2022. (Ryan Lahiff/Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Inside the stunning Tuscan-style home, the living room areas have a fireplace and an abundance of natural light shining in daily.

Sofia Vergara estate

Inside the stunning Tuscan-style home, the living room areas include a fireplace and an abundance of natural light. (Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The second level of the Beverly Hills mansion features the primary suite with dual closets and spa-like baths, according to the listing. Outside, the balcony boasts a fireplace.

Sofia Vergara estate balcony

The balcony of the Beverly Hills mansion boasts a fireplace. (Ryan Lahiff/Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The "Modern Family" alum and her husband’s exquisite home has a chef’s kitchen with a center island and large windows that look out over the resort-like backyard. 

Sofia Vergara estate kitchen

The home has a chef’s kitchen with a center island and large windows that look out over the backyard. (Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The sophisticated backyard includes a large inground pool, hot tub and pristine lawn, perfect for relaxing and soaking up the sun.

Sofia Vergara estate pool

The backyard has a large pool, hot tub and pristine lawn. (Ryan Lahiff/Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)


ADELE TAKES OUT $38M MORTGAGE ON LUXURIOUS $58M LOS ANGELES HOME

A spiral staircase leads to the lower level, which consists of multiple amenities and modern entertainment rooms, perfect for hosting. 

Sofia Vergara estate spiral staircase

A spiral staircase leads to the lower level. (Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The lower level of the Beverly Hills mansion has a 3,000-bottle wine cellar with a tasting room, a 10-seat theater, a gym with a sauna, two bedrooms and a laundry room, according to the listing. 

Sofia Vergara estate bar and wine cellar

The lower level has a bar, a 3,000-bottle wine cellar with a tasting room, a gym with a sauna, two bedrooms and a laundry room. (Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Sofia Vergara estate theater

The Beverly Hils estate includes a 10-seat home theater. (Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Located in the center of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, the gated estate is just minutes from iconic restaurants, shops and The Beverly Hills Hotel.

The property was previously on the market in July 2022 for nearly $20 million. 

The "America’s Got Talent" judge and "True Blood" actor remodeled the home in 2006, according to Variety’s "Dirt." The couple worked with interior designer Jennifer Bevan.

Sofia Vergara Joe Manganiello red carpet

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara tied the knot in 2015. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Santiago Arana of The Agency and Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty are handling the multimillion-dollar listing.

Vergara first met Manganiello at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2014 while she was with her ex-fiancé, Nick Loeb.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

After Vergara and Loeb split, Vergara began dating the actor. After six months of dating, Manganiello got down on one knee and proposed to her on Christmas Eve.

The couple made their union official in November 2015. They had a lavish wedding at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS