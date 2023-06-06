Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangianello list Beverly Hills estate for $18 million

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are handing over the keys to their Beverly Hills mansion.

Vergara, 50, and Manganiello, 46, listed their Italian-style villa for the hefty price tag of nearly $18,000,00. The most recent listing price is $17,995,000.

The sprawling estate spans nearly 12,000 square feet and boasts seven all-ensuite bedrooms and three powder rooms.

Inside the stunning Tuscan-style home, the living room areas have a fireplace and an abundance of natural light shining in daily.

The second level of the Beverly Hills mansion features the primary suite with dual closets and spa-like baths, according to the listing. Outside, the balcony boasts a fireplace.

The "Modern Family" alum and her husband’s exquisite home has a chef’s kitchen with a center island and large windows that look out over the resort-like backyard.

The sophisticated backyard includes a large inground pool, hot tub and pristine lawn, perfect for relaxing and soaking up the sun.



A spiral staircase leads to the lower level, which consists of multiple amenities and modern entertainment rooms, perfect for hosting.

The lower level of the Beverly Hills mansion has a 3,000-bottle wine cellar with a tasting room, a 10-seat theater, a gym with a sauna, two bedrooms and a laundry room, according to the listing.

Located in the center of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, the gated estate is just minutes from iconic restaurants, shops and The Beverly Hills Hotel.

The property was previously on the market in July 2022 for nearly $20 million.

The "America’s Got Talent" judge and "True Blood" actor remodeled the home in 2006, according to Variety’s "Dirt." The couple worked with interior designer Jennifer Bevan.

Santiago Arana of The Agency and Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty are handling the multimillion-dollar listing.

Vergara first met Manganiello at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2014 while she was with her ex-fiancé, Nick Loeb.

After Vergara and Loeb split, Vergara began dating the actor. After six months of dating, Manganiello got down on one knee and proposed to her on Christmas Eve.

The couple made their union official in November 2015. They had a lavish wedding at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida.