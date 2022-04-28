Expand / Collapse search
‘Schitt’s Creek’ to move from Netflix to Hulu after Disney streamer takes over rights

The popular series won seven Primetime Emmys in 2020, including one for outstanding comedy series

"Schitt’s Creek" has a new home.

After streaming on Netflix, all six seasons of the Emmy-winning comedy series will shift to Hulu  Oct. 3, after the Disney-backed streamer announced it had taken over rights to the popular show.

While financial terms of the deal were not made available, Hulu said in a press release that "Schitt’s Creek joins Hulu’s extensive library of hit comedies," which the entity said includes the likes of "Abbott Elementary" and "Only Murders in the Building," which stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Eugene and Daniel Levy

Eugene Levy, left, and Daniel Levy from "Schitt's Creek" accept the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast Sept. 20, 2020.  (Invision for the Television Academy/AP / Associated Press)

"Based on the number of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid’ and the wonderfully unique residents of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to Hulu," Hulu President Joe Earley said. 

Schitt's Creek

(L-R) Daniel Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy of "Schitt's Creek" speak during the Pop TV segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Jan. 13, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif.  (Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers," he added of the series starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy. 

"We know they’ll fit in nicely."

"Schitt’s" earned a staggering seven Primetime Emmy Awards and nine trophies total, including the nod for outstanding comedy series in 2020.