‘Schitt’s Creek’ motel is going up for sale: report

The Canadian dormitory that was used to film the Emmy-winning TV show, “Schitt’s Creek,” is going to be up for sale soon.

Continue Reading Below

Jesse Tipping, the owner of the building that served as the show's Rosebud Motel, told south-central Ontario news outlet, the Orangeville Banner, that he is planning to sell the property given the success of the popular comedy series.

'SCHITT'S CREEK' STAR DANIEL LEVY ON THE SHOW'S HISTORIC COMEDY EMMYS SWEEP: 'IT IS ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE'

“I’m actually in the process of putting it up for sale,” he said days after the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, which aired on Sept. 20. “It’ll be up for sale next month.”

The iconic fictional motel, which is located at 308399 Hockley Road in Orangeville, Ontario, appeared in all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” but it has also notably housed NBA stars such as Jamal Murray and Kyle Alexander before they were signed to pro teams.

'SCHITT'S CREEK' KEEPS BUILDING, EARNS MAJOR SYNDICATION DEAL

Before the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s team decided to film at the desolate motel – which is around 54 miles away from Ontario’s capital city of Toronto – the location was already featured in minor and major productions, including low-budget horror movies and the 2005 action-thriller film “A History of Violence.”

A year after “Schitt’s Creek” made the Rosebud Motel home, it was featured in the 2016 James Franco-led mini-series, “11.22.63,” a science fiction show based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

More recently, the Rosebud Motel can be seen in Netflix’s hit superhero show, “The Umbrella Academy.”

JIMMY KIMMEL TROLLS TRUMP AT 2020 EMMYS AS SCHITT'S CREEK WINS BIG

Tipping did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment.

The motel attracts visitors but rooms are not available for overnight stays at this time, according to Tipping. A select lucky few have managed to stay at the Rosebud Motel in the past two years after Tipping posted listings on Airbnb, he told the Orangeville Banner.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Most of the Google reviews that exist have been posted by fans of “Schitt’s Creek” who have not been able to stay at the property.

When the motel not used for filming, it serves as a dormitory for the Athlete Institute Basketball and Orangeville Prep, both of which Tipping is a president of. The red “Rosebud Motel” sign that once decorated the structure is now sitting in the Canadian Broadcasting Centre in Toronto.

If the coronavirus pandemic was not a problem, Tipping said he would have already sold the property.

Canada has a little more than 156,500 confirmed coronavirus cases versus the U.S.’s 7.1 million, according to the John’s Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tipping originally purchased the motel in 2011. It was featured in “Schitt’s Creek” between 2015 and 2020.

“Schitt’s Creek” won 9 Primetime Emmy awards and received a total of 19 nominations throughout its six-season air.