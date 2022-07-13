What is Pete Davidson's net worth?

Pete Davidson is best known for his time on the long-running comedy series "Saturday Night Live." The actor and comedian began his eight-season journey on the show in 2014 and continued to be part of the cast until May 2022. A lot of Davidson's net worth comes from paychecks he received while on the show, but he also earns a paycheck from various movies and endorsements.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davidson was making around $15 thousand per episode of "SNL." The website also reports that the highest-paid cast members on the show made $25 thousand per episode, which adds up to around $500,000 per year, so it is likely that at some point in his "Saturday Night Live" career, Davidson started making that amount.

Davidson has also been in three comedy specials. He put out his special in 2016 with Comedy Central called "Pete Davidson: SMD." He released two more specials, "Pete Davidson: Alive from New York" in 2020 and "Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends" in 2022 on Netflix.

Movies are another source of income for Davidson. He has been in "Big Time Adolescence," "The Dirt," "The Suicide Squad," "King of Staten Island" and "Bodies Bodies Bodies." According to IMDb, he is also in the upcoming movies "Meet Cute," "The Home" and "Wizards!"

Endorsements also contribute to Davidson's net worth. Some brands he has endorsed are Calvin Klein, Smartwater, Manscaped and Moose Knuckles, among many others.

As of now, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Davidson has a net worth of $8 million. Even though he is no longer on "Saturday Night Live," his net worth could increase over the upcoming years with all the upcoming projects Davidson is working on.

With his millions, Davidson has made some pretty traditional purchases like real estate and new cars. His most untraditional, intriguing purchase was made in January 2022 when he bought a retired Staten Island Ferry in an auction for $280,000. He made the purchase with fellow comedian Colin Jost and club owner Paul Italia. They have plans to flip the ferry into a New York City club.