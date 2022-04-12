Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson double date with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were joined by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for a double date Monday night.

The group was spotted dining at A.O.C. restaurant in Los Angeles. Kardashian wore a denim jumpsuit with neon yellow heels and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Davidson kept it casual in a royal blue sweatshirt, jeans and Converse.

Sanchez opted for a neutral colored dress with a black belt and heels.

Kardashian, Davidson, Bezos and Sanchez enjoyed dinner at the French-inspired restaurant for a few hours.

This isn't the first time the reality TV star and comedian have made headlines for an outing with Bezos.

In late January, Davidson and Kardashian paid a visit to the billionaire's sprawling Los Angeles mansion.

TMZ reported that the pair was at the Amazon founder's residence for a dinner party. After spending "hours" there, Kardashian's car was spotted pulling into the Beverly Hills hotel, where Davidson often stays during his West Coast visits.

Then, Davidson was tapped for Bezos' Blue Origin's human spaceflight on March 23. However, Davidson had to back out after it was moved to March 29 due to scheduling issues.

"Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission," the aerospace company tweeted. "We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."

The mission marked Blue Origin's fourth human spaceflight for its New Shepard program and the 20th in its history.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumors in early November after the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star made an appearance on "Saturday Night Live." By February, Davidson was publicly referring to Kardashian as his girlfriend.

Bezos and Sanchez made their red carpet debut arm-in-arm at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai, India, in January 2020, just days after the Blue Origin leader threw Sanchez two parties to commemorate her 50th birthday.

