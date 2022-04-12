Colin Jost takes ride on Staten Island ferry he purchased with Pete Davidson

Colin Jost took his recently decommissioned Staten Island ferry for a joyride on Monday.

The 39-year-old comedian was photographed setting sail from the St. George Ferry Terminal for the first time since the ferry was purchased in January.

"I took this exact boat every morning at 7 a.m. to go into high school in the city," the comedian told the New York Post. "It's cool. It’s weird to be back."

The "Saturday Night Live" comedian explained how all the kids riding the ferry to school would sit together every morning.

‘SNL’ STARS PETE DAVIDSON, COLIN JOST BUY DECOMMISSIONED FERRY TO TURN INTO NIGHTCLUB

"So I had like, my kids that I met up with who are also commuting in, and we had like our section that we would always sit in and stuff," he told the New York Post. "I went to Regis [High School], so Regis had a section. Xavier had a section. Kids that go to Stuyvesant had a section, La Guardia. It was kind of this weird, almost like a kind of cafeteria vibe."

Jost was joined by his 96-year-old grandpa as the ferry was towed to a new temporary location.

"I wanted my grandpa to see it. He’s 96 and he’s been on Staten Island for his whole life," Jost explained.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The "Weekend Update" host also noted that his dad, who was an engineering teacher at Staten Island Technical High School for 30 years, appreciated the ferry.

"This is such a crazy old mechanical boat," Jost told the New York Post. "You don’t see anything like this anymore."

"And there’s nothing digital. There’s like no digital components on it. It’s all weird switches and levers and pulleys and things that I don’t understand at all but I think my dad maybe does."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Jost, who bought the ferry along with Pete Davidson and comedy club owner Paul Italia, plans to turn the ferry into New York City's next hottest club.

The ferry was auctioned off by New York City's Department of Citywide Administrative Services, for $280,100.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.