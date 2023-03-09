Expand / Collapse search
Pete Davidson's Brooklyn apartment available to rent for $30,000 per month

The Brooklyn Heights penthouse features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

'Gutfeld!' correspondent Kat Timpf discusses comedian Pete Davidson's recent girlfriends on 'Kennedy.'  video

Kat Timpf explores why Pete Davidson is so popular

'Gutfeld!' correspondent Kat Timpf discusses comedian Pete Davidson's recent girlfriends on 'Kennedy.' 

Pete Davidson's former Brooklyn Heights apartment has hit the market. 

The "Saturday Night Live" alum had been leasing the property, which is now listed by Compass Realty and available to rent for $30,000 per month.

The 4,500-square-foot penthouse has 4 bedrooms, and 3½ bathrooms and includes a private garage and keyed elevator entrance.

Pete Davidson apartment

Pete Davidson's former Brooklyn penthouse has hit the market. (MW Studio/Getty / Fox News)

According to the listing, the kitchen boasts a "sub-zero fridge and Miele appliances." There are "custom closets in every bedroom," plus a private 1,500-square-foot rooftop garden that boasts stunning views. 

"This penthouse is truly unparalleled with incredible space, complete privacy and an exceptional walkable location," the listing notes. 

Kim Kardashian's ex made headlines earlier this week after being involved in a car crash Saturday night.

Kitchen in the Brooklyn apartment

The penthouse's kitchen (MW Studio / Fox News)

Rooftop terrace

The unit boasts a private rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen. (MW Studio / Fox News)

Davidson was traveling with a female passenger, per Lt. Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police.

It has been reported that Davidson was with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders at the time of the crash.

A dark Mercedes-Benz sedan struck a fire hydrant.

owner's suite

The penthouse's owner's suite (MW Studio / Fox News)

Penthouse bathroom

One of the 3½ baths featured in the penthouse unit (MW Studio / Fox News)

"Preliminary investigators believe speed may have been a factor," Lt. Reginald Evans told Fox News Digital, adding no arrests had been made.

Moreno elaborated, saying, "Nobody was injured. Nobody at the home and nobody in the car," suggesting a home was also damaged in the crash.

Laundry room

Full laundry room (MW Studio / Fox News)

Private garage

Private garage with keyed elevator access (MS Studio / Fox News)

Prior to the crash, Davidson was onstage at the Kids' Choice Awards, presenting an award with his "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" co-stars.

Davidson and Wonders reportedly began a romantic relationship after starring together in the film "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

FOX Business' Caroline Thayer and Larry Fink contributed to this report.