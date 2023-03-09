Pete Davidson's Brooklyn apartment available to rent for $30,000 per month

Pete Davidson's former Brooklyn Heights apartment has hit the market.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum had been leasing the property, which is now listed by Compass Realty and available to rent for $30,000 per month.

The 4,500-square-foot penthouse has 4 bedrooms, and 3½ bathrooms and includes a private garage and keyed elevator entrance.

According to the listing, the kitchen boasts a "sub-zero fridge and Miele appliances." There are "custom closets in every bedroom," plus a private 1,500-square-foot rooftop garden that boasts stunning views.

"This penthouse is truly unparalleled with incredible space, complete privacy and an exceptional walkable location," the listing notes.

Kim Kardashian's ex made headlines earlier this week after being involved in a car crash Saturday night.

Davidson was traveling with a female passenger, per Lt. Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police.

It has been reported that Davidson was with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders at the time of the crash.

A dark Mercedes-Benz sedan struck a fire hydrant.

"Preliminary investigators believe speed may have been a factor," Lt. Reginald Evans told Fox News Digital, adding no arrests had been made.

Moreno elaborated, saying, "Nobody was injured. Nobody at the home and nobody in the car," suggesting a home was also damaged in the crash.

Prior to the crash, Davidson was onstage at the Kids' Choice Awards, presenting an award with his "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" co-stars.

Davidson and Wonders reportedly began a romantic relationship after starring together in the film "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

FOX Business' Caroline Thayer and Larry Fink contributed to this report.