Taco Bell partners with Pete Davidson to issue new ad 'The Apology'

Taco Bell is apologizing for their old breakfast menu.

Pete Davidson has joined forces with Taco Bell to be the face of their newest advertisement "The Apology."

"We’re sorry. We went a bit crazy with our breakfast. All you need in the morning is tasty, simple food," the company captioned their YouTube video starring the "Saturday Night Live" alum.

Davidson, 28, is seen walking through a Taco Bell location when he said, "Sometimes we go too far. I have and that’s why Taco Bell has hired me to make an apology for them."

"Taco Bell went a bit crazy with its breakfast. It was too much," he continued. The commercial then highlighted a classic breakfast item the company serves, the Breakfast Crunch wrap.

The company previously had items such as the naked egg taco and the waffle taco that was not a big hit among consumers.

Taco Bell issued a statement to roll out their newest campaign. The ad was created to "acknowledge it might've taken innovation to unwelcomed heights with some of its past breakfast creations (looking at you, Naked Egg Taco and Waffle Taco) ... In retrospect, when it came to living más just after getting out of bed, some of these breakfast offerings went, well… a little too far on the Live Más scale. After all, there's a reason it's called the morning routine," global chief brand officer Sean Tresvant said in a statement.

To launch the new breakfast campaign, the company is hosting three pop-ups in Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York City where consumers can purchase a Breakfast Crunchwrap at anytime in the day from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23.

On Oct. 4, National Taco Day, Taco Bell is bringing back its taco subscription service, the Taco Lover’s Pass, for one day only.

The pass allows taco lovers to order one of seven tacos daily for 30 days for a flat fee of $10. The seven taco choices include the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

The Taco Lover’s Pass is exclusively available on the Taco Bell app.

In addition to partnering up with Taco Bell, Davidson has been busy filming another project.

He was spotted in New York City on the set of "Bupkis" on Monday. He flashed a smile to the camera and posed for a selfie with fans during his sighting.

Davidson was previously in a high profile relationship with Kim Kardashian. The pair split in early August after nine months of dating.