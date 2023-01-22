Kim Kardashian gives lecture at Harvard Business School, gets ripped online

From Calabasas to Cambridge, Kim Kardashian's dynamic business in the shapewear line SKIMS continues to garner attention and praise.

On Friday, Kardashian, 42 traveled to the prestigious Harvard Business School

alongside co-founder of SKIMS, Jens Grede, to discuss the enormous success the company has seen since going to market in June 2019.

The entrepreneur and mother of four, who is studying to become a lawyer, wrote on social media, "I spoke At Harvard Business School yesterday for a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC. The class’s assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins. I’m so proud of Skims and the thought that it is a course being studied at Harvard is just crazy!!! Thank you professor Len Schlesinger and @harvardhbs for having us. #BucketListDream."

Twitter users immediately crucified the business owner, questioning why the reality star would be lauded at HBS.

"It is crazy," one user wrote. "@Harvard should be ashamed of themselves."

Another person wrote, "And just like that Harvard‘s prestige has evaporated into thin air in my mind. It’s not even worth a case study which it is but you wouldn’t know the difference."

One person on Instagram commented, "So Harvard has dropped its standards," while another added "Are people nuts, her walking into Harvard Business School is embarassing [sic]."

Friends and fans were congratulatory toward the star, writing with s writing, "That's hot" with a fire emoji. Alicia Key's commented 12 fire emojis on Kardashian's Instagram.

One fan wrote to Twitter, "Congrats Kim! I’m glad your business acumen is being taken seriously. The sky’s the limit for you," while another noted, "You and your family have come a long way. Great job! Crazy as it may seem, I am sure a lot of hard work goes on both behind the scenes and on! Well deserved."

A student identified as Liz told NBC10 Boston that having Kardashian come to her class at Harvard was a great opportunity.

"Just to learn from someone who has built such a successful business was really exciting and I think having the privacy of no cameras in the room, being able to have that candid conversation was special too," she noted.