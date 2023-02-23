Expand / Collapse search
Mercedes to offer 'super computer-like performance' in cars with Google partnership

Mercedes-Benz drivers can access traffic information and automatic rerouting

Mercedes-Benz could drive autonomously with Luminar lidar by mid-decade: CEO Austin Russell

Luminar CEO and founder Austin Russell discuss the technology company's deal with global auto giant Mercedes-Benz on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Mercedes-Benz said Wednesday that it had partnered with Google on navigation and would offer "super computer-like performance" in every car, including automated driving sensors.

The automaker said the collaboration with the search engine giant would allow it to offer traffic information as well as automatic rerouting, embedding the features into the upcoming operating system. 

Furthermore, drivers will be able to watch YouTube on the vehicle's entertainment system when it is parked or in Level 3 autonomous driving mode. 

All vehicles on Mercedes' upcoming modular architecture platform will also feature hyperscreens that stretch across the cockpit of the car. 

The dashboard display of a Mercedes-Benz

A guest looks at the dashboard display of a Mercedes-Benz prototype during a strategy update event focused on software at the company's North American Research and Development center in Sunnyvale, California, Feb. 22, 2023.  (REUTERS/Carlos Barria / Reuters Photos)

General Motors, Renault, Nissan and Ford have all embedded Google services into their vehicles as well.

Starting on Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz said it would give customers access to initial new features like Place Details, which would help customers find detailed information about more than 200 million businesses and places around the world.

Ola Kallenius

Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management for Mercedes-Benz, attends a strategy update event focused on software at the company's North America Research and Development center in Sunnyvale, California, Feb. 22, 2023.  (REUTERS/Carlos Barria / Reuters Photos)

Google and Mercedes-Benz agreed to explore further collaborations using Google Cloud's artificial intelligence data and open infrastructure solutions. 

The display of a Mercedes-Benz

"Google has been a leader in maps and navigation for many years. With our strategic partnership, we are excited to create unique services and to elevate the level of convenience for our customers," Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said in a statement. "It will be deeply integrated within our signature Mercedes-Benz user interface and fully connected to relevant vehicle functions like the state-of-charge."

Reuters contributed to this report.