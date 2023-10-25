Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila strip down in new tequila ad: 'Best thing we made with our pants on'

Matthew and Camila McConaughey are willing to show a little skin in the name of tequila.

The couple unveiled their new joint tequila brand, Pantalones Organic Tequila, with a video shared online of the couple riding motorcycles without any pants on, a play on the name of the brand.

In the clip, Matthew says, "When did tequila stop being tequila?" to which Camila responds, "Right? Where’s the fun?"

After Camila states the name of the brand, Pantalones, together they say, "Please, do not keep yours on."

The Pantalones Tequila portfolio includes three bottles, a Blanco, with notes of honey and citrus, a Reposado, aged 9 months with hints of sweet fruit and fresh oak, and Añejo, aged 15 months with notes of vanilla, butterscotch and maple, according to the brand’s press release.

In a statement about the brand, the couple said, "The world doesn’t need another celebrity tequila, but tequila sure could use a kick in the pants. Pantalones Organic Tequila is the best thing we’ve made with our pants on."

Matthew has been in the celebrity alcohol game before, previously co-creating Longbranch Bourbon, which was crafted by McConaughey and legendary Wild Turkey Distillery.

Matthew also recently released a children's book, "Just Because," inspired by a dream he had.

"This book came to me in a dream. It was like a folk-song ditty," he explained, according to USA Today. "I woke up at 2:30 and just went and wrote it down. I thought it was a Bob Dylan ditty, which it kind of is."

"That’s how I think and dream, in song and rhythm."

"Just Because" features a series of rhymes beginning with the titular phrase and encouraging kids to understand and embrace life's contradictions.

"Just Because" has already spent five weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list, and follows his bestselling memoir, "Greenlights," published in 2020.

The McConaugheys share three children, Levi, 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10.

The cheeky humor the couple displays in the promotion for their tequila brand is a big part of their relationship, according to Matthew.

"My family – and part of Camila and I as well – we cherish the value of a sense of humor and comedy," Matthew said during Jana Kramer's "Whine Down" podcast.

At the time, Matthew was addressing the story that his mom had called Camila by his ex-girlfriend’s names as a means on initiating her into the family.

"Some people were like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ but… Camila wasn’t wounded about it," he explained on the podcast. "What tickles us may bruise others."