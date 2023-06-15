Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds, Jessie James Decker tease her husband Eric Decker over his vasectomy refusal in Aviation Gin ad

Country singer Jessie James Decker appeared in the third annual Father's Day promotion for Ryan Reynolds' company, Aviation American Gin.

Ryan Reynolds recruited Jessie James Decker for his latest Aviation American Gin ad, having her whip up a "Vasectomy" cocktail.

"It's Father's Day, and that means it's time for another Vasectomy — something my husband has refused to get," she joked in the video released June 14. "So, today I'm taking matters into my own hands."

Decker previously said in an interview with Us Weekly her husband, former NFL star Eric Decker, "refuses" to have the procedure, though she noted they have no plans to add to their family. The couple has three children — Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

In the video, she continues to make the cocktail, filling the glass with ice and joking, "That's probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I'm told is a pretty quick and painless procedure.

RYAN REYNOLDS' MINT MOBILE SOLD IN $1.3B DEAL TO T-MOBILE

Eric Decker with Jessie James Decker, smiling together

Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker have three children together. Earlier this year, she noted he "refuses" to have a vasectomy but said they have no plans to add to their family at the moment. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for South Beach Diet / Getty Images)

"I mean, it's not like giving birth," she added.

While the ad is for Reynolds’ brand, Aviation Gin, his wife Blake Lively also got a shout-out while Decker made the cocktail using Lively's Betty Buzz nonalcoholic mixer.

"Looks like there's at least one husband out there looking out for his better half," Decker joked.

After she completed the cocktail, Decker was joined by her husband, who takes a sip of the drink. Reynolds also walks by and mutters, "You know those don’t work, right? Like at all."

Split screen of Ryan Reynolds and Eric and Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker teamed up with Ryan Reynolds for a new Aviation Gin ad. (Frazer Harrison/Jeff Kravitz  / Getty Images)

Reynolds kicked off the "Vasectomy" cocktail promotion in 2021. 

At the time, he had three children with Lively — James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. In February of this year, Lively welcomed their fourth child.

Blake Lively in copper gown with Ryan Reynolds in a tuxedo

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have four children together. Lively has released a nonalcoholic mixer brand, and Reynolds has a stake in Aviation American Gin. (Gotham / Getty Images)

The "Deadpool" star also recruited Nick Cannon for last year’s "Vasectomy" cocktail video, a play on the fact that Cannon has 12 children.

Reynolds, in addition to his acting work, has been an avid investor in various businesses.

The 46-year-old purchased a stake in Aviation American Gin five years ago and sold the brand to liquor giant Diageo for $610 million in 2020. The actor still has an ownership interest in the gin.

Ryan Reynolds headshot

Ryan Reynolds is a regular investor in businesses, most recently in the fintech company Nuvei.  (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / AP Images)

He also invested in low-cost wireless provider Mint Mobile in 2019, and the company was recently sold to T-Mobile in a deal worth up to $1.35 billion. 

Reynolds recently invested in the Canadian fintech company Nuvei Corporation, a publicly traded payments technology company.

Fox News Business's Jeanette Settembre contributed to this report.