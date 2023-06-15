Ryan Reynolds, Jessie James Decker tease her husband Eric Decker over his vasectomy refusal in Aviation Gin ad

Ryan Reynolds recruited Jessie James Decker for his latest Aviation American Gin ad, having her whip up a "Vasectomy" cocktail.

"It's Father's Day, and that means it's time for another Vasectomy — something my husband has refused to get," she joked in the video released June 14. "So, today I'm taking matters into my own hands."

Decker previously said in an interview with Us Weekly her husband, former NFL star Eric Decker, "refuses" to have the procedure, though she noted they have no plans to add to their family. The couple has three children — Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

In the video, she continues to make the cocktail, filling the glass with ice and joking, "That's probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I'm told is a pretty quick and painless procedure.

RYAN REYNOLDS' MINT MOBILE SOLD IN $1.3B DEAL TO T-MOBILE

"I mean, it's not like giving birth," she added.

While the ad is for Reynolds’ brand, Aviation Gin, his wife Blake Lively also got a shout-out while Decker made the cocktail using Lively's Betty Buzz nonalcoholic mixer.

"Looks like there's at least one husband out there looking out for his better half," Decker joked.

After she completed the cocktail, Decker was joined by her husband, who takes a sip of the drink. Reynolds also walks by and mutters, "You know those don’t work, right? Like at all."

Reynolds kicked off the "Vasectomy" cocktail promotion in 2021.

At the time, he had three children with Lively — James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. In February of this year, Lively welcomed their fourth child.

The "Deadpool" star also recruited Nick Cannon for last year’s "Vasectomy" cocktail video, a play on the fact that Cannon has 12 children.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Reynolds, in addition to his acting work, has been an avid investor in various businesses.

The 46-year-old purchased a stake in Aviation American Gin five years ago and sold the brand to liquor giant Diageo for $610 million in 2020. The actor still has an ownership interest in the gin.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He also invested in low-cost wireless provider Mint Mobile in 2019, and the company was recently sold to T-Mobile in a deal worth up to $1.35 billion.

Reynolds recently invested in the Canadian fintech company Nuvei Corporation, a publicly traded payments technology company.

Fox News Business's Jeanette Settembre contributed to this report.