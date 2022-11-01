Matthew McConaughey’s Longbranch Bourbon partners with Walden Retreats for outdoor getaway

Matthew McConaughey is inviting fans to an immersive experience, and it involves his award-winning Longbranch Bourbon.

The Texas native partnered with Walden Retreats, a luxury camping experience that provides "an intimate connection with nature," according to the company’s website.

"It just makes sense to do something here in my own state and in Hill Country to bring people out," the Oscar winner said, according to People.

Located in Texas Hill Country, the retreat will involve activities with McConaughey’s signature whiskey, such as a specialty cocktail session.

Other experiences include Texas night-sky fly-fishing, an audio-guided hiking tour of the "breathtaking landscape," and exclusive musical performances.

"I know how much that's done for my own health, mentally, spiritually and physically in my own life. It's hard to find that time these days in the world, in the lives we live," he noted, according to the outlet.

"If you can combine a luxury experience, plus an open invitation to get outdoors, or go take a walk in the middle of the night, or whatever it's going to be, that's a true five-star experience in my mind."

Longbranch Bourbon, which was crafted by McConaughey and legendary Wild Turkey Distillery, made the announcement via Instagram with the caption "Experience the unexpected. 11/1. #WonderWhatIf."

The post was accompanied by a series of photos highlighting the Walden Retreat experience.

The "Dazed and Confused" actor reflected on his childhood being raised in Uvalde, Texas, and his admiration for the great outdoors.

McConaughey reminisced about sleeping in a tent in his backyard and pointed out it was a "scary night" at first, but "ended up enjoying it."

"I remember when I moved to Longview, I built a really great tree house," he added.

"On one night a weekend, I'd go stay in the tree house and loved that. I felt like I was all alone in the world like I was hiding out."

He continued to recall his experiences living in an Airstream for four years during his travels across the nation, even pitching tents at numerous locations.

"Just the adventure of it helped me get my own internal clock more on time. Mother Nature has a way of doing that to us all… to this day, I still need it and have to find it. If I get moving too fast, I need to go slow down, I'll do it."

Booking at the Longbranch Ranch Suite is now open for 2023 reservations.

For each package booked, the brand plans to match the cost and donate to The Trail Conservancy, a local nonprofit dedicated to protecting Austin's Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.

"We keep looking for things where we can give some funds to help out the Trail Conservancy and restore the trails that are around Austin," McConaughey explained.

"Things that just promote people and are engineered to get people outdoors a little bit more."