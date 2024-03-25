Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen's former home sells for $9.2M after initial asking price of $25M

The New York penthouse once owned by the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, has sold for $9.2 million.

Located in Manhattan's West Village, the 5,725-square-foot unit features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two half baths, with views of the river and city skyline.

From a private elevator landing, the property opens to a foyer with a 30 foot-long living room, followed by a formal dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen boasts an oversize island/breakfast bar, two refrigerators and freezers, two dishwashers and a Viking range. For wine lovers, there is a custom 1,000 bottle glass-enclosed storage space as well.

The primary suite has a 900-square-foot walk-in closet and dressing lounge, with an en-suite spa-like bathroom and an oversize, two-person shower, as well as another full storage closet.

In the north wing of the penthouse is another double-length bedroom with an en-suite bath, an office, laundry room, more storage and a long gallery space designed to showcase art.

The current layout is a three bedroom, two bathroom, two powder room and two office configuration, but can be converted into a six bedroom, seven bathroom, plus powder room if the new buyer so desires.

The building itself also has a host of enticing features, including a 24-hour doorman, concierge, fitness center and children’s playroom.

Built in 2004 with 14 floors and 142 units, the building is located in the West Village, near boutique shopping and restaurants, amid well-preserved historic buildings.

The penthouse first hit the market seven years ago, listed for $25 million before a series of price cuts, and was successfully listed and sold with Laurie Lewis and Charlie Miller of Corcoran.

The Olsen twins, famous for their time on "Full House" before becoming fashion designers with their brand The Row, first sold the penthouse in 2010 for $7.7 million.

According to the New York Post, they originally paid $7.4 million for the unit while it was still being constructed, but never moved in.