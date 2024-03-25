Expand / Collapse search
Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen's former home sells for $9.2M after initial asking price of $25M

The Olsen twins first gained fame as child stars on "Full House"

The New York penthouse once owned by the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, has sold for $9.2 million.

Located in Manhattan's West Village, the 5,725-square-foot unit features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two half baths, with views of the river and city skyline.

From a private elevator landing, the property opens to a foyer with a 30 foot-long living room, followed by a formal dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen boasts an oversize island/breakfast bar, two refrigerators and freezers, two dishwashers and a Viking range. For wine lovers, there is a custom 1,000 bottle glass-enclosed storage space as well.

side by side photo of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen with a photo of their penthouse view

The NYC penthouse once owned by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, with views of the river, sold for $9.2 million (Rachel Kuzma for Corcoran / Getty Images)

Olsen Twins Penthouse LIving Room

The penthouse features a 30-foot long living room, with stunning views. (Rachel Kuzma for Corcoran)

THe Olsen Twins penthouse kitchen

The kitchen boasts an oversize island/breakfast bar, two refrigerators and freezers, two dishwashers, and a Viking range (Rachel Kuzma for Corcoran / Fox News)

The primary suite has a 900-square-foot walk-in closet and dressing lounge, with an en-suite spa-like bathroom and an oversize, two-person shower, as well as another full storage closet.

Walk in closet in the penthouse of the Olsen twin's penthouse

The primary bedroom's walk-in closet is a staggering 900 square feet.  (Rachel Kuzma for Corcoran / Fox News)

In the north wing of the penthouse is another double-length bedroom with an en-suite bath, an office, laundry room, more storage and a long gallery space designed to showcase art.

One of the penthouse bathrooms once owned by the Olsen Twins

The bathrooms feature stunning marble and natural light.  (Rachel Kuzma for Corcoran / Fox News)

The current layout is a three bedroom, two bathroom, two powder room and two office configuration, but can be converted into a six bedroom, seven bathroom, plus powder room if the new buyer so desires. 

The building itself also has a host of enticing features, including a 24-hour doorman, concierge, fitness center and children’s playroom.

Built in 2004 with 14 floors and 142 units, the building is located in the West Village, near boutique shopping and restaurants, amid well-preserved historic buildings.

Olsen Twins penthouse dining room

Multiple rooms in the building, built in 2004, feature floor to ceiling windows.  (Rachel Kuzma for Corcoran / Fox News)

The penthouse first hit the market seven years ago, listed for $25 million before a series of price cuts, and was successfully listed and sold with Laurie Lewis and Charlie Miller of Corcoran.

The Olsen twins, famous for their time on "Full House" before becoming fashion designers with their brand The Row, first sold the penthouse in 2010 for $7.7 million. 

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sitting next to each other

The Olsen twins sold the property in 2010 without having lived in it, according to The New York Post. (Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images)

According to the New York Post, they originally paid $7.4 million for the unit while it was still being constructed, but never moved in. 