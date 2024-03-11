Kirsten Dunst's New York penthouse hits the market for $6.9 million

Kirsten Dunst is ready to let go of her New York City home.

The penthouse apartment, with views of the west, north and south sides of the city, is on sale for $6.9 million, and is listed with Laura Weinkam of The Corcoran Group. Located in Hudson Square, the apartment's newly installed oversized arched windows allow for picturesque sunset views of the Hudson River.

Many of the home's other amenities were upgraded as well, in addition to the newly renovated windows. The home also features custom hardwood flooring, a 3-zone central heating and cooling system, exposed brick and an in-unit full-size washer and vented dryer.

Accessed through a private elevator, tenants enter the home through its spacious living room featuring an open floor plan that leads into the kitchen, which features new high-end appliances, custom cabinetry and marble countertops.

JESSE PLEMONS, KIRSTEN DUNST SPILL ON THEIR ROMANCE: 'I KNEW THAT SHE WOULD BE IN MY LIFE FOR A LONG TIME'

The home's primary bedroom features another big window with views of the city, exposed brick and artwork, as well as a Narnia-style wardrobe, which leads to a walk-in closet. A special added feature includes a double-thick door which keeps out all noise, allowing for a quiet night's sleep.

In addition to the walk-in closet, the bedroom also leads to a private en-suite, with both a vintage clawfoot bathtub and a standing shower, with custom mosaic tiled floors and a towel warmer.

The home's second bedroom, which looks out onto the south side of the city, could be used as an office or library, as well as a bedroom, as it features a murphy-bed tucked into a wall of custom built-in cabinetry.

A three-piece brass and glass sliding door separates the living room from the bedroom, which also boasts its own ensuite, featuring a standing shower.

The building that the home is located in has had many celebrity residents, including, Casey Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Dunst recently walked the Oscars red carpet with her husband, Jesse Plemons, who was there as part of the cast of the best picture-nominated movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon." The two were all smiles as they posed in coordinated looks, with Dunst in a simple white dress and Plemons in a sleek black tuxedo.

Plemons and Dunst first met in 2015 when they were both cast in season two of the hit FX show, "Fargo." They got engaged in 2017, were married in July 2022 and have two kids together, Ennis and James.