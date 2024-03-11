Expand / Collapse search
Kirsten Dunst's New York penthouse hits the market for $6.9 million

Kirsten Dunst's New York penthouse features panoramic views of the city

Kirsten Dunst is ready to let go of her New York City home.

The penthouse apartment, with views of the west, north and south sides of the city, is on sale for $6.9 million, and is listed with Laura Weinkam of The Corcoran Group. Located in Hudson Square, the apartment's newly installed oversized arched windows allow for picturesque sunset views of the Hudson River.

Many of the home's other amenities were upgraded as well, in addition to the newly renovated windows. The home also features custom hardwood flooring, a 3-zone central heating and cooling system, exposed brick and an in-unit full-size washer and vented dryer.

Accessed through a private elevator, tenants enter the home through its spacious living room featuring an open floor plan that leads into the kitchen, which features new high-end appliances, custom cabinetry and marble countertops.

Kristen Dunst in a white dress with an inset of her apartment.

Dunst's New York City penthouse is on the market for $6.9 million. (Getty Images/Travis Mark for Corcoran / Fox News)

A view of New York City from across the Hudson River.

The penthouse apartment boasts panoramic views of the city. (Travis Mark for Corcoran / Fox News)

The home's primary bedroom features another big window with views of the city, exposed brick and artwork, as well as a Narnia-style wardrobe, which leads to a walk-in closet. A special added feature includes a double-thick door which keeps out all noise, allowing for a quiet night's sleep.

A spacious living room with big windows and tan couches.

The spacious living room is accessed through a private elevator.  (Travis Mark for Corcoran / Fox News)

In addition to the walk-in closet, the bedroom also leads to a private en-suite, with both a vintage clawfoot bathtub and a standing shower, with custom mosaic tiled floors and a towel warmer.

A kitchen with blue cabinets and wooden chairs around the table.

The home features a kitchen with exposed brick and all new high-end appliances. (Travis Mark for Corcoran / Fox News)

A white bathroom with a big window, and a white bathroom with a tub and a standing shower.

The home's primary bedroom features an en-suite with a tub and a standing shower. (Travis Mark for Corcoran / Fox News)

The home's second bedroom, which looks out onto the south side of the city, could be used as an office or library, as well as a bedroom, as it features a murphy-bed tucked into a wall of custom built-in cabinetry.

A three-piece brass and glass sliding door separates the living room from the bedroom, which also boasts its own ensuite, featuring a standing shower.

A room with custom shelving and a big window.

The home's second bedroom could also be used as an office or den. (Travis Mark for Corcoran / Fox News)

The building that the home is located in has had many celebrity residents, including, Casey Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix.

Dunst recently walked the Oscars red carpet with her husband, Jesse Plemons, who was there as part of the cast of the best picture-nominated movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon." The two were all smiles as they posed in coordinated looks, with Dunst in a simple white dress and Plemons in a sleek black tuxedo.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons at the Oscars 2024

Plemons and Dunst met while working on season two of "Fargo." (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Plemons and Dunst first met in 2015 when they were both cast in season two of the hit FX show, "Fargo." They got engaged in 2017, were married in July 2022 and have two kids together, Ennis and James.

