Marilyn Monroe's Los Angeles home where she died spared from demolition — for now

Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe’s former Los Angeles home is being temporarily saved from demolition.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission voted unanimously to declare the property a historic cultural monument after the current owners had previously planned to tear down the home.

"…the City Council consider and declare the subject property a Historic-Cultural Monument," the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission listed in their meeting agenda.

The historic property, located at 12305 W. 5th Helena Drive, is where Monroe died at the age of 36. The Hacienda-style property was originally built in 1929. The 2,900-square-foot estate boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home includes beamed ceilings and terra cotta tile floors.

"I and other members of the Monroe Preservation Group are thrilled that the Cultural Heritage Commission unanimously voted to approve the recommendation for historic cultural monument designation for Marilyn Monroe's house," Scott Fortner, Marilyn Monroe expert, told FOX Business.

"It's a significant part of Marilyn's life and history and legend."

Fortner worked "tirelessly" alongside members of the Monroe Preservation Group including, authors April VeVea, Gary Vitacco-Robles and Elisa Jordan, film producer and director Remi Gangarossa, and historian Kelly Lacroix. Jordan and Fortner are hosts of the "All Things Marilyn Podcast."

"A fellow group of historians, and I worked together for months and probably thousands of hours combing through extensive research… to come up with the information that we think helps justify how important the home is, even beyond the fact that it was owned by Marilyn," Fortner shared.

The property is owned by Glory of the Snow Trust and was reportedly sold to the new owners for approximately $8.35 million.



The one-story estate also features a large backyard swimming pool surrounded by lush citrus trees and a manicured lawn.



"This is a historic house that represents the style and architectural design synonymous with Hollywood. It's a landmark, and it should be preserved just because of the fact that it is part of the culture and architectural history of Los Angeles and Hollywood," Fortner added.

During their extensive research, the Monroe experts gathered details and information on the famed architect and designer of the home, Harbin Hunter.

Although Monroe’s former property is declared a historic cultural monument, the location of the site could be relocated to a more populated area, rather than in a private residential region where it currently stands.

"The benefit of relocating the home is that it would be possibly relocated to a place where it could be seen and viewed by the public. Right now, it's in a very private residential neighborhood. It's behind a very high wall, and it's not accessible… by the public," Fortner continued to explain to FOX Business.

"If it were relocated, then it could potentially be turned into… a site that can be used as a museum or some other type of a setting where people can actually view and see the home… even possibly return to its original state from when Marilyn lived there."

While Monroe’s previous home is currently considered a historic cultural monument, the next steps to save the property are a review by the Los Angeles Planning and Use Committee and then the LA City Council.

The historic Brentwood home was the only property Monroe had ever purchased. The famed actress bought the estate for $77,500 in February 1962. Six months later, Monroe was found dead inside on Aug. 5. She was 36.

At the time, her death was ruled to be an overdose of sleeping pills. Whether it was accidental or suicidal is still not fully known. She was found in her home, alone in her bed, with an unhooked phone in her hand and a bottle of sleeping pills on the side of her bed.