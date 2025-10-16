Marine expert breaks down Katy Perry's yacht choice after Justin Trudeau sighting reports

Marine journalist Kevin Koenig, better known online as "The Yacht Fella," took to social media this week to break down the vessel where Katy Perry was reportedly spotted getting cozy with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Caravelle — a 24-meter (78-foot) motor yacht crafted in 1965 by Dutch shipbuilder Feadship — represents an "extremely tasteful pick" by the pop star, Koenig told FOX Business.

"So not only was that boat built by Feadship, which is like tip-top as far as builders go, it was designed by a man named Carlo Riva," Koenig said. "… And Carlo Riva is a legendary boat designer."

Koenig compared owning the Caravelle to "owning a vintage Porsche 911 that was also designed by Enzo Ferrari."

While many modern yachts have ballooned in size — like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' 417-foot sailing yacht — Koenig said Perry’s boat stands out for its more modest proportions.

"I would compare these huge 300-footers that you see out there today as like a great big gold Rolex and Katie's boat is like a really slim, vintage Patek Philippe on a leather strap that slides right under the shirt cuff," he said.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Koenig said he had been inundated with messages asking about Perry’s boat — admitting he did not expect the singer to have such "exquisite taste."

"This is as pedigreed and tasteful as motoryachts get," he said. "I know, I was surprised too."

Perry and Trudeau were reportedly spotted aboard the Caravelle off the coast of Santa Barbara last week, where they appeared cozy and affectionate. In one image, the former Canadian leader can be seen kissing the singer on the cheek and pulling her in close for a hug.

Days after their yacht date, a source told People magazine that the pop star and the former Canadian prime minister are "quite taken with each other."

Perry and Trudeau did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.