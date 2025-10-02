Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce: a breakdown of their mansions, assets and millions

Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban, ending the union of one of the biggest power couples in Hollywood.

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban after 19 years of marriage. The filing came a day after reports swirled that the pair had been living separately since the beginning of summer.

Kidman and Urban have both built impressive careers over the past several decades. In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the terms of their divorce were laid out plainly, including the custody arrangements of their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

NICOLE KIDMAN FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM KEITH URBAN CITING 'MARITAL DIFFICULTIES'

Lois Liberman, partner in Blank Rome’s Matrimonial & Family Law Group, told Fox News Digital that since the parties reached an agreement prior to the filing, the fact that Kidman filed in Tennessee doesn't make any difference in their divorce proceedings.

"The parties filed for divorce in the jurisdiction that they primarily resided – which was Tennessee. Given that the parties seemed to have reached an out-of-court settlement prior to filing for the divorce, the fact that they filed in Tennessee does not carry any benefits or deficiencies for either party."

"Now that Tennessee has been conferred jurisdiction over the parties, should they ever have some type of custodial dispute, it will be a Tennessee court that will resolve the matter," Liberman said.

Below is a look at who gets what in Kidman and Urban's bombshell divorce filing.

What's Nicole's?

In the divorce filing, Kidman was named the "primary residential parent" of the couple's daughters. Sunday and Faith will spend 306 days with Kidman and the remaining 59 days with Urban.

Urban will have custody of the girls every other weekend, starting on Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. and ending on Sundays at 6:00 p.m.

When it comes to holidays, Kidman will alternate years when she will have her daughters for Thanksgiving. The "Big Little Lies" actress will have Christmases during odd-numbered years, starting this year, per the court filing.

She will also have every Mother's Day and Easter with her daughters. Kidman will spend her kids' spring vacations with them in even-numberedyears.

What's Keith's?

Alternatively, Urban will get every Father's Day with his daughters. He will split Thanksgivings with Kidman and will have his daughters for Christmas during even-numbered years.

He will have custody during spring vacations in odd-numbered years.

KEITH URBAN'S AWKWARD INTERVIEWS SEEMINGLY HINTED AT NICOLE KIDMAN MARRIAGE ISSUES

What's theirs?

According to the court filing, Urban and Kidman do not own any assets together.

"The parties acknowledge that, to the best of their knowledge, there are no assets owned by them, either jointly or individually, and that they have no interest in any assets, which are not reflected and addressed by the terms of this Agreement," the filing stated.

They both have an extensive real estate portfolio, but "neither party owns real property titled in his or her individual name." Rather, their properties are owned in "trusts, limited liability companies and/or other entities."

Their real estate portfolio was worked out prior to the filing. According to the documents, their properties were "awarded to each party in accordance with the terms of such trusts, operating agreements, and other agreements between the parties, free and clear of any and all interest and claims by the other party."

Kidman and Urban will also be splitting all of their credit card, hotel and airline points.

"Each party shall be and is awarded all right, title and interest in any and all hotel, airline and credit card points listed in his or her name as well as all hotel, airline and credit card points associated with all debt accounts for which he or she is responsible under the terms of this Agreement, free and clear of any and all claim of the other party," the filing stated.

They have also already come to an agreement on how they will be splitting furniture, cars and art in their homes.

"All household furniture, furnishings, appliances, art, and other items of personal property have been divided to the mutual satisfaction of the parties."

"Each party is awarded his or her own clothing, jewelry and personal items, free and clear of any and all claims of the other party," the filing stated.

Neither party will have to pay alimony, the documents read, specifying that "Neither party shall pay any amount and/or form of alimony or spousal support to the other. All alimony and spousal support claims are hereby forever waived by the parties."

Both parties have agreed that child support has been covered, with court documents explaining that Urban has already paid Kidman "all sums for his share of nanny and other childcare-related expenses, private school expenses, and extracurricular expenses for the minor children through the date each child reaches the age of majority and graduates high school."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The agreement noted, "Each party has significant separate assets and more than sufficient means to independently care and provide for both minor children while in his or her care."

The documents state that both Urban and Kidman exceed $100,000 per month in income. They also agreed to not speak badly of each other or other members of the family. They will "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

A mandated parenting seminar is required within 60 days of the filing.

Representatives for Urban and Kidman did not respond to Fox Business' request for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE