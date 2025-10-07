'Mary Tyler Moore Show' star's former LA mansion hits the market for $19.9M

Legendary actress Cloris Leachman's former Los Angeles home is for sale.

The 10,595-square-foot home in Brentwood is on the market for $19.9 million in partnership with listing agents Sally Forster Jones and Kathryn Perkins of Compass.

According to The Robb Report, Leachman owned the property from 1971 to 2000, but the home she once lived in was torn down and the current six-bedroom and seven-bathroom estate was completed in 2003.

In addition to the main areas of the home, the three-level house also features a kitchenette-equipped lounge, a billiards room, a sauna, a movie theater, a wine cellar and a soundproof playroom on the lower level.

A sunlit conservatory looks out onto the greenery in the back of the house and an uncovered patio features an outdoor dining area and a lounge space. Another outdoor dining area can be found in the backyard next to the large swimming pool.

Leachman got her big break in Hollywood when she joined the cast of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in season one, quickly becoming a fan favorite. She played Phyllis Lindstrom, main character Mary Richards’ snobbish neighbor and friend.

Not only was the role loved by fans, it was also loved by critics and earned Leachman two Emmy Awards. The character's popularity led to her own spin-off, "Phyllis," which aired for two seasons from 1975 to 1977. The show earned her a Golden Globe win and another Emmy Award nomination.

She also won an Academy Award in 1971 for her supporting role in "The Last Picture Show."

Leachman continued to act in her later years, appearing in many comedies, including "Raising Hope," "The Ellen Show" and "The Office," winning a career total of eight Emmy Awards. Despite winning multiple awards for her comedic roles, Leachman didn't think she was funny.

"It never occurred to me that I was funny or that I could be funny," Leachman told FOX411’s Pop Tarts column in April 2013. "My little sister was the funny one."

The actress died in January 2021 at the age of 94, after over seven decades in the entertainment industry.

Following her death, her former co-star and good friend, actor Ed Asner, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their bond, telling the outlet, "I’ll carry my memories to my grave," adding, "I loved her. She was a sweet mama."

"She was a honey," he said. "The kind woman she was. But we got awful chummy, and we dug each other a lot. When we first started the show, she got me to not worry about reading the teleprompter, rewind the script … We did it with improv, and it worked well."

"She used what was there," he added. "She didn’t cry about it. She had pride in herself and she did not like being bound down to any rules and regulations. She was a free cat. She was just marvelous, a marvelous actress. And she would come up with some wonderful ideas."